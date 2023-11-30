GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (November 30 to December 11)

A new GTA Online weekly update has just gone live, making the Dinka Sugoi this week's Podium Vehicle. Players can now visit the Diamond Casino and spin The Lucky Wheel inside to try and win this ride. Additionally, they must finish in the top two in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row to win the Dinka Postlude as this week's Prize Car.

Interestingly, the latest weekly update will run through December 11, 2023, making these rides up for grabs a little longer than usual. With that said, let's take a closer look at the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Car.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Car revealed as Dinka Sugoi and Dinka Postlude, respectively (November 30 - December 11, 2023)

The Dinka Sugoi and Dinka Postlude have been revealed as the Podium Vehicle and Prize Car, respectively, with the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update. Those interested in the former must go inside the Diamond Casino and spin The Lucky Wheel to try and win it.

That said, it must be noted that The Lucky Wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours with just a one in 20 chance of winning the Podium Vehicle. Nevertheless, a few tricks of spinning The Lucky Wheel in a specific manner might increase the chances of landing the coveted prize.

As for this week's LS Car Meet Prize Car, the Dinka Postlude, players must finish in the top two in the LS Car Meet Series Races for four continuous days to win it. This can be a little challenging, but it is possible.

This week's Podium Vehicle and Prize Car details

Rockstar Games added the Dinka Sugoi to GTA Online in February 2020, and its design is inspired by the Honda Civic Type R FK8. It has a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and can be purchased for $1,224,000 or its $918,000 Trade Price from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Based on the Honda Prelude Gen I, the Dinka Postlude debuted in September 2022. It has a top speed of just 103.00 mph (165.76 km/h) and costs $1,310,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos with a $982,500 Trade Price.

