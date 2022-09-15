GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars explored for September 15-21, 2022

GTA Online gamers will get a fresh set of discounts, bonus missions, and vehicles that will be up for the taking.

Speaking of cars, the Diamond Casino Podium vehicle for the week is the beautiful Pegassi Tempesta. Meanwhile, racing and car-meet fanatics will see an offroad beast in the form of the Maxwell Vagrant atop the slamtruck for the next seven days.

2 very different but great picks for GTA Online players this week

Lamborghini fans will be rushing over to the Diamond Casino on all seven days this week. The Podium features the iconic Pegassi Tempesta and luck is all that gamers need to bag this beauty.

Over at the Los Santos Car Meet, racers have a great chance to win one of the fastest off-road cars in the game. The Maxwell Vagrant is a brilliant piece of engineering and is perfect for those looking to conquer the trails on Mount Chiliad. The challenge to complete is a little steep but still doable this week. Racers need to win a Street Race Series race for four days straight.

Pegassi Tempesta

The Tempesta is a two-door supercar from GTA Online, which debuted as a part of the Import/Export DLC. As looks can clearly tell, it is inspired by a Lamborghini from real-life, the Huracán to be precise. However, it also features elements taken from the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario and the 2014 Lotus Espirit Concept.

The Tempesta has a huge V8 engine coupled with a six-speed gearbox that powers all four wheels. The beast can reach speeds of up to 121.25 mph and complete a Broughy lap in just over a minute (1:00.803).

However, being an old addition to the game, it doesn't really have too many cosmetic customization options. The two sections with a decent number of variants to choose from are the hoods and spoilers. Sadly, there are no liveries for this beauty. Winning it for free is still worth it though.

Maxwell Vagrant

Rockstar Games rarely adds unconventional cars to GTA Online, and sometimes when they do, things go horribly wrong. One such example would be the Veto and Veto Classic. However, in the case of the Maxwell Vagrant, it was received with open arms.

The buggy made its way into the game via the Diamond Casino Heist DLC in 2019. The shape of the car, prominent fenders, and distinct headlights point towards inspiration being taken from the real-life Ariel Nomad vehicle.

The engine model on it is very unique as it doesn't really let GTA players put a finger on what it is. However, the gearbox features six notches and only powers the rear wheels. This does not deter the Vagrant from dominating on gravelly, sandy, or rocky terrain.

