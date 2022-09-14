Who is currently winning Sprunk and eCola event in GTA Online?

There are only a few days left before the Sprunk and eCola contest ends in GTA Online. With fierce competition between the drinking brands, GTA Online players have made their voices heard in the past three weeks, whether it's drinking eCola or wearing a Sprunk bodysuit.

Rockstar Games will count all the votes and declare a winner shortly after September 14.

The Sprunk versus eCola event has been well received by most of the GTA Online community. Of course, there isn't much time left, yet players might be interested to know where the current rankings stand. It turns out that Rockstar was already keeping track of the votes.

There is a very small gap between Sprunk and eCola in the current GTA Online event

eCola is currently in the lead

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Team Sprunk has more bodies in bodysuits, but eCola continues to outdrink the competition. Can team Sprunk close the gap?



Get to slamming those cans at vending machines to ensure your team takes top honors this weekend! Team Sprunk has more bodies in bodysuits, but eCola continues to outdrink the competition. Can team Sprunk close the gap? Get to slamming those cans at vending machines to ensure your team takes top honors this weekend! https://t.co/EMs8aQdvsr

Based on the wording in the above tweet, it's clear the eCola has taken the lead over Sprunk. According to Rockstar, more people seem to be drinking eCola from vending machines, while more people get the free Sprunk bodysuit. GTA Online players shouldn't be surprised by this outcome.

Obtaining a free bodysuit counts as a single vote. While drinking from a vending machine is also worth the same amount, this method can be done as many times as the player wants. Realistically, the vending machines will decide the winner by the end of this contest.

With that being said, the above tweet was sent on September 9. Anything could happen between that date and September 14. Perhaps motivated Sprunk fans would've moved in greater forces. Either way, this GTA Online event is drawing to a close, so players will know soon enough.

Don't forget to keep up the freebies

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/a021b6d As eCola mounts a final push in the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown, brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades – free for all players logging into GTA Online this week. As eCola mounts a final push in the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown, brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades – free for all players logging into GTA Online this week.rsg.ms/a021b6d https://t.co/ZnzHx3dT2Z

If the player hasn't already, they need to pick up some really cool prizes. They can still visit Southern San Andreas Super Autos and claim their free Hotring Saber. GTA Online players will save a grand total of $830,000. The Sprunk and eCola liveries will also be free of charge.

In addition, players can get free bodysuits by visiting any clothing store. They should consider getting both, even if they are voting for one side and not the other. Most of the votes that matter will be the result of vending machines.

Players who have already logged in the past few weeks should also have red and green shades. It's a good idea to log in before the competition ends. Everyone will receive the grand prize, just as long as they have played the game anytime within the past three weeks.

Stay tuned for the final results after September 14

Whether it's eCola or Sprunk, the winning brand will reward players with select clothing merchandise. They will be giving away a free hat and varsity jacket, along with a custom themed parachute. GTA Online players will receive a cash bonus of $300,000, just as long as they participate in the event.

September 14 is only a few days away. Before it's all over, players should make sure to pick up all the free items, particularly the Hotring Saber. It doesn't matter whether Sprunk or eCola emerges as the victors. Every player stands to win something big from this event.

