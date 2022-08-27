Sprunk vs eCola: GTA Online players witnessing in-game war

GTA Online's much-awaited showdown is back and has Team Sprunk facing Team eCola. Fans from both sides have been engaged in an online battle for a while.

Gamers participating in the new event can earn some nice skins and a good cash prize of $300,000 in rewards. Those wondering which side to join can use this guide to check about both sides.

September 14 is the official deadline for this event. So, over the next three weeks, players will have to choose between either parody brand, voting their way to stand up and be counted.

The weekly event has them interacting with other teams and joining online crews to make up for the numbers for their chosen side. Accessing the chosen side's official website will be the first way to vote for that side.

GTA Online users can also come up with their own crew and create emblems for their chosen side to look apart and stand out in the crowd while also making up numbers for their preferred side. There are liveries and outfits for both sides to show off and lend support.

Leveling up the crew rank is the next step, as that will allow either side's logos to be added to their personal vehicles, clothing, and emblems.

Taking in as many cans of either of the drinks will add to the votes for the chosen side. To make it even better for gamers, both drinks will be free for the duration of the event so that they can go ahead and add unlimited votes before the deadline.

GTA Online has ongoing war for event

Team Sprunk

Sprunk Soda machines can be found throughout the map in GTA Online. Team members have come up with a lot of memes to bring down the other side while also gaining more followers.

Team Sprunk is now considered favorites to win the ongoing war, with people stocking up on the drink in thousands per player.

"Two number nines a number nine large a number six with extra dip a number seven two number forty-fives one with cheese and a laaarge Sprunk."

Team eCola

In GTA Online, eCola cans have this description:

"Canned under authority of The SPRUNK COMPANY by SPRUNK Enterprises Ltd, LC, USA."

This shows the parody drink being owned by Sprunk. GTA Online has a lot of such parody products, businesses, and characters.

The eCola team right now is considered the underdog, with most online polls on Twitter resulting in a majority siding with the other team. eCola members have also come up with memes and consider Team Sprunk a menace at the moment.

eCola members have also got their own crew raking up numbers, going on an all-out attack on anyone showing support to the rival team while free-roaming in the game. This has even made free-roam quite interesting for online gamers.

"Boys we are not looking good for the love of ecola everyone is invited to drink as many ecola as possible to stop the sprunk menace, thanks."

With many ways to get enough votes for both sides, it can be argued that they have good chances of winning the event. Users can choose either side to add to the numbers and have another three weeks to see the final results once the event ends.

GTA Online will undoubtedly keep players entertained throughout the event and beyond, with more events, heists, and missions coming.

