GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for April 21, 2022

GTA Online gamers will have a wonderful time this week as the game features two great vehicles up for grabs. The Los Santos Car Meet and Diamond Casino will be full of hopeful players, and the new system sees gamers play on luck and skill.

This week, the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride is the Dinka Jester Classic, whereas the Podium at the Diamond Casino shows off the impeccable Benefactor Schlagen GT

This week's Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Jester Classic (Top 1 in Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)

HSW Ride: Astron Custom (PS5 & XSX)



4x GTA$ & RP on

- Cross the Line Adversary Mode



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

- MC Businesses

- Nightclub Daily Income



2x Speed Boost on Nightclub Cargo

The Diamond Casino sees a new a vehicle atop its Podium each week. Gamers try their luck at the free wheel spin every day, and a maximum of seven tries decide the fate of these hopeful players.

This week, gamers will be praying for all the luck they can get as the Podium features one of the most beautiful cars in the game. The Benefactor Schlagen GT is old but never out of style.

This week the Los Santos Car Meet slamtruck features a great vehicle as well. Gamers who adore Tuners cars will love this as well. The Dinka Jester Classic was a tuner before the Tuners DLC. This car was added long ago via the After Hours DLC. Gamers will need to win a Street Race for four days in a row to get their hands on this beauty.

Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Benefactor Schlagen GT graced GTA Online with its presence via the Arena War update during its own event week. It has been more than three years, but this car still receives love as if it came into the game yesterday.

As looks can tell, the Schlagen GT is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT. It does take a few cues from the BMW Z4 and 8 Series Concept as well.

The Schlagen GT is one of the most satisfying cars to customize and drive. It is not meant for races or PvP, and it is in a league of its own. The car is also available at Legendary Motorsport for $1.3 million.

Dinka Jester Classic

The LS Car Meet Prize Ride also features a car that came out with the After Hours DLC. The Dinka Jester Classic was a car that GTA fans had waited for a long time. This is because it is based on the infamous Toyota Supra JZA80. It also picks up a few cues from the Subaru BRZ and Nissan 300ZX.

This vehicle appeals to multiple types of car fanatics as it is a JDM car and a car from Fast and Furious (Ten Minute Car Livery). The Dinka Jester Classic was also featured in GTA San Andreas. It can be customized in many different ways and has some super cool options. A functional spool-style turbo intake in the front bumper is one of them.

