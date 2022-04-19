Evaluating 5 of the most interesting GTA 6 fan theories

GTA 6's existence was confirmed by Rockstar in a Newswire post which revealed the release date for the Expanded and Enhanced version. Given how much rage the E&E game was met with, that little bit about GTA 6 surely calmed a few nerves.

GTA 6's leak and rumor mill have been running on overdrive for the past couple of months. From the information given by industry insiders to fake trailer ads on YouTube, the game is at an all-time high of hype.

However, some fans have developed a few theories of their own. These are generally ideas thrown together with their own logical explanations. This article lists some of the most interesting ones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Most interesting GTA 6 fan theories

5) Location London

London may sound like a shocking new location for a GTA game to be set in. But for OG fans of the franchise, it would be sort of a homecoming. The first Grand Theft Auto game had a spin-off called 1969 London. The games back then were 2D and top-down shooters, so nothing like today.

Most fans feel that the franchise should not leave the United States, considering that the game is built around a satirical version of America. However, a small section of fans does wish that Rockstar would carry out this experiment. Chances of this happening for the upcoming title are pretty slim as most leaks and rumors point towards a return of Vice City.

4) Multiple timelines

GTA 6 going back to Miami, aka Vice City in the Rockstar universe, is somewhat confirmed at this point. Something else many fans have speculated is that the story will have multiple timelines. Gamers will switch between the past and the present throughout the story.

Locations from the last two games in the series were featured in the remasters. That only leaves out Vice City. As the video states, remaking the game in the 80s would feel like a copy with better graphics. Then again, creating a new game in the same location without any ties will cause constant conflicts and comparisons. There are a bunch of different ideas circling this point. Whether or not this happens remains to be seen.

3) Multiple protagonists

GTA 5 broke new ground when it introduced the multi-protagonist approach. Some gamers loved it, and some thought it could have been better. For the next game, the community is quite split in opinion as one half thinks the multi-protagonist approach should stay while others are ready to let it go.

However, the multi-protagonist speculation has birthed a few ideas, like the one featured in the post above. There are also a few ideas that revolve around the story of two siblings. Some even went so far as to say that the characters in the two timelines will be switchable.

2) Tommy Vercetti as the villain

GTA Vice City is one of the most loved games in the series. Most of the credit goes to Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist. Tommy was voiced and played by Ray Liotta. He was recently spotted in the Rockstar HQ, which had fans in a frenzy. Some thought he was about to be introduced into Five. Some thought he might have been there to record some extra content for the Definitive Edition.

Then there was a group of fans who felt Ray Liotta would make a comeback in GTA 6. As stated above, the game is most likely returning to Vice City, and that is Tommy's playground. He is one of the most violent protagonists, but eyeing him as the villain for the next game is quite far-fetched. But no one really knows with Rockstar.

1) Online Scavenger Hunt announcements

This GTA 6 teaser had fans completely losing it (Image via YouTube/ZacCoxTV)

GTA Online has been the most successful part of the franchise to date. Many gamers blame the success of Online for the delayed release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which gets regular content expansions via DLCs, like the Contract, Tuners, and Cayo Perico.

2020 saw the release of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. The teaser for this DLC featured a set of coordinates. Gamers and fans who searched it out were presented with the image featured above.

The image is from Virginia and has no reason to be highlighted (middle of nowhere). Gamers quickly found a relationship as the winding roads spell out the roman numeral six. Since then, there have been countless speculative theories surrounding this. Some say Virginia will be the next location, while others say this proves the Project Americas leak, etc.

But the most interesting theory by far was when a few gamers said this might be the technique Rockstar uses to reveal facts about GTA 6. They said many Online players would have to hunt for clues to reveal more facts about the next game. It is an interactive trailer of sorts.

Disclaimer: All of the points stated above are speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by Shaheen Banu