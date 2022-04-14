GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for April 14, 2022

GTA Online has great offers this week. Gamers can get their hands on two very magnificent engineering marvels. One of them recently received a lot of love, thanks to the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade.

The Podium at the Diamond Casino features the Obey Tailgater S this week, while the Slamtruck at the LS Car Meet shows off the Grotti Turismo Classic.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride revealed

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Turismo Classic (Top 1 in 7 Street Races)

HSW Ride: Deveste Eight (PS5 & XSX)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Extraction Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Special Vehicle Work



2x Speed Boost on Bunker Research

Gamers get seven tries at winning the Obey Tailgater S via the free wheelspin. This four-door sedan pays homage to the 2017-20 Audi RS3 Sedan (8V).

The LS Car Meet Slamtruck holds the infamous Grotti Turismo Classic this week. It is based on the legendary Ferrari F40. All players need to do is win seven street races. These can be done throughout the week.

Obey Tailgater S

GTA Online's Tuners DLC brought in many great vehicles, and the Tailgater S is one of them (Image via GTA Base)

As mentioned earlier, the Obey Tailgater S is modeled after the 2017-20 Audi RS3 Sedan (8V). Rockstar really did a great job styling this car as it mirrors the RS3 Sedan quite brilliantly. It also takes a few styling cues from the Volvo S60 and BMW M3.

The incredible heritage behind this car makes it a fan favorite among car addicts. The vehicle can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1.4 million. It has a trade price of $1.1 million, which can be unlocked via the Car Meet Rep. The car can move and get up to speeds of 186 kmph (115 mph).

Grotti Turismo Classic

The in-game Ferrari F40 is the Grotti Turismo Classic. It also takes a few elements from the rare beauty that is the Ferrari Testarossa. It is a two-door sports classic and has always been at the top of its class.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is transformed into a beast courtesy of its HSW upgrades (Image via YouTube/Broughy1322)

The Grotti Turismo Classic recently received a lot of love via the Grand Theft Auto next-gen upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is one of the eligible vehicles for the HSW upgrades. With HSW upgrades, the car can do speeds of 242 kmph (150 mph).

