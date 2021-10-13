Why the Obey Tailgater S is a good car to buy in GTA Online

The Obey Tailgater S is a sports sedan in GTA Online that was added to the game as part of the Los Santos update on July 20, 2021. The Tailgater S is released as a sports variant of the original Obey Tailgater. The sports version of the car comes with a bulkier yet more aerodynamic body.

Players can purchase the Tailgater S from the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online for $1,495,000. The trade price of $1,121,250 can be unlocked for the car by leveling up the reputation stat and the price will unlock randomly when players gain five levels at the LS Car Meet.

What sets the Obey Tailgater S apart in GTA Online

“After a day of synergizing teleconferences in your underwear, nothing provides an escape like the Tailgater S. Go to the right auto shop and you'll have a car that looks like a street racer on the outside, while on the inside it gives you the kind of air-conditioned comfort you need to pull over and give 110% in your team's 9pm Idea Shower.” — Legendary Motorsport

For all the players looking for a four-door sports sedan in GTA Online, the Tailgater S is one of the best options in the game. The car comes features a RWD drivetrain and weighs 1,340 Kgs.

What makes it such a good purchase in GTA Online is that it's got decent top speed and good acceleration. The Tailgater S is one of the rare tuner cars that comes with four-passenger seating, which is ideal for doing the autoshop missions. Besides the autoshop missions, the Tailgater S is perfect for players to cruise around Los Santos together and the car also has good ramming power to escape cops.

The Tailgater S is based on the Audi RS3 Sedan and has headlights inspired by the Audi S5. The top speed of the car is 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h), as it's been accurately tested by Broughy1322. The vehicle is powered by a V8 engine that can be customized with intake manifolds and rail covers.

Being a tuner vehicle, The Tailgater S has many upgrades and customizations that players can add to the car while modifying it. Players get to customize almost every aspect of the car, including the steering wheel and interiors.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee