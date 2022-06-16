GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for June 16, 2022

GTA Online has brought another weekly update and this time, there are plenty of vehicle discounts. There's also a free Armored Kuruma up for grabs that newer players can claim. While the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride aren't unique, they're still respectable cars that collectors would like to own.

The Grotti Turismo Classic is the Prize Ride, while the Grotti Turismo R is the Podium Vehicle this week. This event week will last from June 16 to June 22, 2022, which means that players have a very limited time to get the Turismo Classic.

GTA Online offers two popular Grotti sports cars as the Podium and Prize Rides

Prize Ride: Turismo Classic (Top 5 in Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)



2x GTA$ & RP on

-Special Cargo

-Sumo Remix

-Top Fun

-Simeon Missions



1.5x GTA$ & RP on

-Vehicle Cargo



Free

-Armored Kuruma

-Vehicle Armor

-Bulletproof Tires



Since last week, Rockstar seems to be following a theme based on specific car manufacturers. Dewbauchee and Överflöd were the featured brands last week, and this week it's Grotti. The Prize Ride, Podium Vehicle, test track vehicles, and a number of discounted cars are all Grotti models in GTA Online's latest update.

Prize Ride - Grotti Turismo Classic

The Turismo Classic's design inspiration is unmistakable. It's a nostalgic design inspired by iconic Ferrari cars from the 80s, such as the F40, the F50, the 348, and the Testarossa. It's also quite similar to the Turismo from GTA San Andreas, which was heavily based on the F40.

The Turismo Classic has excellent acceleration and a high top speed. The car's handling is exceptional for its class, with plenty of downforce and precise cornering on offer.

The brakes aren't as good as the regular Sports and Supers cars, but they're more than adequate when compared to its Sports Classics peers. The car's flaw lies in its small turning radius and its tendency of spinning out. In terms of lap time, it's the second fastest Sports Classics car after the Toreador.

Podium Vehicle - Grotti Turismo R

The Turismo R has a modern design that is heavily influenced by the LaFerrari. It's a hybrid electric hypercar, just like its real-world inspiration. Other cars that inspired the design include the Trion Nemesis, the GTA Spano, and the McLaren P1.

There was a point when the Turismo R was one of the game's fastest Super class car. At the moment, it's perfect for cruising around town but it's not suitable for racing. The acceleration of the car is superb, and the wheel spin is moderate.

The Turismo R, can be damaged quite easily, with the hood falling off after a few crashes, especially at high speeds. This car is available for free to all players who acquired the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

Test drive vehicles and more details

All test track vehicles this week are Grotti models. This includes the Furia, the Itali RSX, and the X80 Proto. Meanwhile, a discounted vehicle to look forward to is the Karin Previon, which is one of the best Tuner cars in GTA Online. There's also a free Armored Kuruma being handed out this week for all players who log in to the game.

