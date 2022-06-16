GTA Online weekly update for June 16, 2022

This week, GTA Online seems to have finally provided something to entice more players into playing the game. While the bonuses aren't that attractive, the deals sure are, with a free Armored Kuruma that will surely be helpful for beginners. Some other decent cars are also on sale this week, along with warehouses.

The Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride are noteworthy, but it's more than likely that many players already own them. This article lists all the details about the current event week in GTA Online, which is likely to last until the next weekly update is released on June 23.

GTA Online offers a free vehicle and attractive discounts this week

Podium Vehicle

Grotti Turismo R (resale value of $300,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Grotti Turismo Classic (Place top 5 in Car Meet Races for four days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Grotti Furia

Grotti Itali RSX

Grotti X80 Proto

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Grotti Turismo Classic

Time Trials

Time Trial - Raton Canyon

HSW Time Trial - Terminal

RC Bandito Time Trial - Vespucci Canals

Bonus GTA$ and RP

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Special Cargo

Sumo Remix

Top Fun

Simeon Missions

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Vehicle Cargo

Discounts

50% off on the following:

Enus Cognoscenti Armored ($279,000)

Grotti Stinger ($425,000)

Nagasaki Stryder ($251,250 - $335,000)

Pegassi Speeder ($162,500)

Executive Offices (with Garages)

40% off on the following:

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom ($489,000)

Benefactor Krieger ($1,725,000)

Benefactor Stirling GT ($585,000)

Benefactor Schlagen GT ($780,000)

Grotti Cheetah Classic ($519,000)

30% off on the following:

Grotti Furia ($1,438,500 - $1,918,000)

Grotti X80 Proto ($1,890,000)

Karin Previon ($782,250 - $1,043,000)

Office Renovations

Special Cargo Warehouses

Vehicle Warehouses

Rewards

The following are completely free of charge:

Karin Kuruma (Armored)

Vehicle Armor

Bulletproof Tires

Good discounts and free car

The free Armored Kuruma is most likely to steal the spotlight this week. Not only is it a somewhat expensive car for beginners, but it's also one of the most useful ones.

Rockstar rarely gives away a car for free in GTA Online, let alone one of the most coveted cars in the game, making this a must-grab for players. Last week's focus was primarily on Dewbauchee and Överflöd cars. This week, Grotti's exquisite line of sports cars is in the spotlight.

In addition, players can also make a lot of money with the bonuses. While the 1.5x bonus on Vehicle Cargo isn't that great, it's still better than nothing. There's also a 2x bonus on any of Simeon's Contact Missions, and these are fairly easy to grind. While the Armored Kuruma isn't as useful during Simeon's missions, it does make some of them a lot easier to complete.

