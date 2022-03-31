GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed (March 31, 2022)

The GTA Online weekly update is here. This week features two great cars up for grabs. The Casino Podium and LS Car Meet Slamtruck will be seeing quite a few visitors this week.

The Podium at the Diamond Casino showcases the Annis Savestra, and the Slamtruck at the LS Car Meet features the amazing Grotti Itali GTO. This article provides more details on both vehicles.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride revealed

GTA Online gamers will get seven chances to win the Annis Savestra at the Diamond Casino this week. The in-game Mazda RX 3 is quite a rare car to own as it can rarely be seen in lobbies. It is a cool car nonetheless.

Gamers must work a little harder for this one as the Grotti Itali GTO can be won by placing in the top three in five LS Car Meet Series Races. Gamers can take an infinite number of goes at it, so it is not too hard a feat.

Annis Savestra

The Annis Savestra has somewhat of an acquired taste to it (Image via Post Image)

The Savestra was added to GTA Online via the Doomsday Heist Update for January 2018. It takes its styling cues from many legendary and fan-favorite cars. This list includes the Mazda Savanna/RX3, Nissan Skyline C110, Toyota Corolla, Mitshubishi Galant, and Toyota Celica.

The retro feel to the vehicle really gets some car addicts going. Customization-wise, the Savestra features quite a few options, and players can truly make it their own. The car can do speeds of up to 188.29 kmph (117 mph). It can also be purchased at Legendary Motorsports for $990K.

Grotti Itali GTO

This is by far one of GTA Online's best cars for racing (Image via Twitter/Peter Pan)

The Grotti Itali GTO still remains to be a fan favorite when it comes to racing. It was released as a part of the Arena Wars update in December 2018. The GTO derives inspiration from the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Aston Martin Zagato, and Ferrari F12, to name a few. It is also one of the cars to return to the franchise from the 2D universe.

The customization options on this car are great, and it has liveries too. Gamers can really get creative with this. Performance-wise, the car redlines at 205.59 kmph (127.75 mph). The Itali GTO can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for $1.9 million. However, this week, players can try to win it from the LS Car Meet Series Races.

