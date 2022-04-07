GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle revealed for April 7, 2022

GTA Online gamers have a chance to get great vehicles for free this week. The podium at the casino and slamtruck at the LS Car Meet will see a lot of hopefuls around. One of the two vehicles up on offer is new, while the other is on for the second week.

The Diamond Casino Podium continues to feature the Annis Savestra for the second week in a row. However, the slamtruck at the LS Car Meet has been refreshed and is holding a Shitzu Hakuchou Drag.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride revealed

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Hakuchou Drag (Top 3 in 5 Pursuit Races)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT (PS5 & XSX)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Associate & Bodyguard Salary

- Stunt Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- VIP Work

- MC Work & Challenges



Deveste Eight upgrade available at HSW

GTA Online gamers will get seven chances to win the Annis Savestra at the Diamond Casino this week. The in-game Mazda RX 3 is quite a rare car to own as it can rarely be seen in lobbies. It is a cool car nonetheless.

The Hakuchou Drag is quite the exciting vehicle, more so for next-gen gamers (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag is a unique vehicle, and gamers who prefer motorcycles have to own one. Winning the bike is quite easy this week as gamers need to place in the top three in five Pursuit races.

Annis Savestra

The Savestra was added to GTA Online via the Doomsday Heist Update for January 2018, and it takes its styling cues from many legendary and fan-favorite cars. This list includes the Mazda Savanna/RX3, Nissan Skyline C110, Toyota Corolla, Mitshubishi Galant, and Toyota Celica.

The retro feel to the vehicle really gets some car addicts going. Customization-wise, the Savestra features quite a few options, and players can truly make it their own. The car can do speeds of up to 188.29 kmph (117 mph). It can also be purchased at Legendary Motorsports for $990K.

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag has always been a fan favorite and not just for its looks. The bike was added to GTA Online via the 1.36 Bikers update way back in 2016. The bike costs $976K on the Legendary Motorsport.

OG gamers swear by this beauty. It lost its shine over the years as newer additions to the game turned out to be better. The Drag recently got the love it deserved and can be seen in the Expanded and Enhanced version.

The Hakuchou Drag is based on the Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa in real-life. Rockstar has nailed the look to resemble the real-life counterpart very well. This is the only eligible bike to feature as an HSW vehicle. The conversion costs about $1.4 million but is worth it through and through. The HSW individual upgrades make this not only the fastest bike but also the fastest vehicle in the game.

Edited by R. Elahi