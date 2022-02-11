GTA Online players can get the Pink Diamond from the Cayo Perico heist this week

The Pink Diamond is currently up for grabs in the Cayo Perico heist for GTA Online.

El Rubio's compound is a great vacation spot for Valentine's Day. GTA Online players have to be vigilant if they want to steal the island's greatest treasures. The Pink Diamond itself is worth over a million dollars. Whether a player goes in by themselves or with a team, they can make a lot of money.

While it's normally a rare item, players have a much better chance of finding it this week. All they have to do is take part in the Cayo Perico heist. It's definitely worth the effort of going through El Rubio's security. The Pink Diamond is the perfect gift for Valentine's Day, let alone the rest of the year.

This week, GTA Online players will have an easier time finding the Pink Diamond in Cayo Perico

GTA Online is not without a sense of adventure. Treasure seekers will have to visit Cayo Perico if they want their hands on the Pink Diamond. This article will take a look at its overall value.

Price of the Pink Diamond

GTA Online players may ask themselves how much the Pink Diamond is worth. The answer depends on whether the mission's difficulty level. Below are the respective payouts for each approach:

Pink Diamond (Normal) : $1,300,000

: $1,300,000 Pink Diamond (Hard): $1,430,000

Keep in mind that players will have to split the money if they work in teams. Solo heists are a considerably difficult challenge, yet it's very rewarding for skilled players. They can make $1,430,000 within a single day.

The Pink Diamond is exceedingly valuable by GTA standards. If the player catches it on their security camera, they should act quickly.

How to get the Pink Diamond in GTA Online easier

Players first need to buy a Kosatka submarine, which allows them to scout El Rubio's island. Pavel will give players instructions on what to do. However, in order to obtain the Pink Diamond, it must be the Primary Target for the Cayo Perico heist. It's randomly generated, so there isn't always a guarantee.

Thankfully, the above video shows an easier way to get the Pink Diamond. If the game doesn't register it as a Primary Target, players can simply go back to Los Santos and cancel the heist. They should keep doing this until they get the Pink Diamond as their man target.

