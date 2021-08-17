GTA Online's new background update released on August 17

GTA Online has just received a background update from Rockstar Games. This one, like the majority of the game's secret updates, aims to address some issues. It does, however, come with a new car.

Los Santos Tuners was released on July 20, introducing some new tuner-related content alongside ten new cars. With each weekly update, seven more cars were to be released gradually. So far, three of these drip-fed vehicles have arrived: Pfister Comet S2, Vapid Dominator ASP, and Emperor Vectre.

This new secret update has introduced the Karin Previon as a Prize Ride vehicle. It also fixes some glitches by disabling specific phone contacts while inside the Test Track.

GTA Online: New secret update released today

With the Los Santos Tuners update came a car duplication glitch, popularly known as GC2F (give cars to friends). Players achieved this by exploiting the game mechanics, allowing them to call Simeon, Gerald, or Martin from the Test Track.

They could follow a complex series of steps to duplicate a friend's vehicle while losing one of their own in the process. After this new update, users will be unable to call these contacts from inside the Test Track.

Rockstar issued out a background update:

Rockstar also added the Karin Previon as a Prize Ride car at the Los Santos Car Meet. It is unknown whether the vehicle will be available for purchase in stores right now. The usual price of the Previon is $1,490,000, and it is supposed to be available at the Southern S.A. Super Autos.

Gamers can unlock a Trade Price of $1,117,500 via the same method as with the other Tuners. It requires them to rank up their Reputation levels at the LSCM in GTA Online. For every five Reputation levels, a Trade Price is unlocked for one of these vehicles at random.

Players may have to wait until the weekly update is released if the Previon is not available for purchase in the store right now.

