GTA Online maintenance schedule for June 22: When will the servers be up again?

Rockstar servers that support GTA Online on PC will be temporarily shut down tomorrow (June 22, UTC) for routine maintenance. The information comes from Rockstar Intel, who claim to have received word directly from Rockstar Support.

According to the report, this may not affect all users, and the servers may be back up and running before the scheduled maintenance window (5:00 to 10:00 UTC). Here's everything players need to know ahead of the downtime.

GTA Online to be shut down for regular server maintenance

When will the servers be back online?

As is the case with most online experiences, the servers sometimes need to be taken down for a few hours of maintenance. Rockstar often carries this out to keep GTA Online running smoothly throughout the year. The game has been running consistently for nearly a decade on P2P servers for each platform, with Rockstar hosting servers for profile data and matchmaking.

This particular maintenance has been scheduled specifically for the PC version of GTA Online. The timing of the maintenance window has been fixed at 5:00 to 10:00 UTC, after which users should have no difficulty hopping into the game.

Timing according to different regions

Here are the specific downtimes according to different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) — June 21, 21:00 - June 22, 02:00 (Los Angeles)

June 21, 21:00 - June 22, 02:00 (Los Angeles) Mountain Standard Time (MST) — June 21, 22:00 - June 22, 03:00 (Mexico City)

June 21, 22:00 - June 22, 03:00 (Mexico City) Central Standard Time (CST) — June 21, 23:00 - June 22, 04:00 (Chicago)

June 21, 23:00 - June 22, 04:00 (Chicago) Eastern Standard Time (EST) — June 22, 00:00 - June 22, 05:00 (New York)

June 22, 00:00 - June 22, 05:00 (New York) Brasilia Time (BRT) — June 22, 02:00 - June 22, 07:00 (Sao Paulo)

June 22, 02:00 - June 22, 07:00 (Sao Paulo) Central European Summer Time (CEST) — June 22, 05:00 - 10:00 (Paris)

June 22, 05:00 - 10:00 (Paris) West European Summer Time (WEST) — June 22, 06:00 - 11:00 (London)

June 22, 06:00 - 11:00 (London) East European Summer Time (EEST) — June 22, 08:00 - 13:00 (Moscow)

June 22, 08:00 - 13:00 (Moscow) Indian Standard Time (IST) — June 22, 10:30 - 15:30 (New Delhi)

June 22, 10:30 - 15:30 (New Delhi) Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) — June 22, 13:00 - 18:00 (Perth)

June 22, 13:00 - 18:00 (Perth) Japan Standard Time (JST) — June 22, 14:00 - 19:00 (Tokyo)

June 22, 14:00 - 19:00 (Tokyo) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) — June 22, 15:00 - 20:00 (Sydney)

June 22, 15:00 - 20:00 (Sydney) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) — June 22, 17:00 - 22:00 (Wellington)

What this would mean for GTA Online

William Givens @williamgivens64 @GTAonlineNews @TezFunz2 When was the last time gtao went down? And not to get anyone's hopes up but since this is PC only, could this possibly be some sort of cheat fix? @GTAonlineNews @TezFunz2 When was the last time gtao went down? And not to get anyone's hopes up but since this is PC only, could this possibly be some sort of cheat fix?

With the recent downtime announcement, fans have speculated on a variety of reasons as to why this is taking place. Rockstar could be shutting down its servers for a variety of reasons. This includes fixing money glitches, ensuring that money hacks are patched, or potentially introducing new features to GTA Online.

New features are usually implemented before a major update is released, which has the community buzzing. Many fans have been anticipating the release of a new DLC for the game in the next month or so as it lines up with GTA Online's Summer Update release schedule. Some players even expect Rockstar to enable cross-platform play.

As of now, there is no concrete information as to what will change after the downtime, and fans can only speculate until the downtime has passed.

