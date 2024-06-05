GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 to add new Creator Mode features

Rockstar Games has just announced the upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC 2024, and it's seemingly going to add new Creator Mode features. Although we still don't have a name for the upcoming DLC, we now have a first-hand look into what we can expect from this content update.

The main focus seems to be on vigilante work, which will be carried out through bounty missions. This is expected to work similarly to how the Bail Bond missions worked in Grand Theft Auto 5, where Trevor had to capture bail jumpers, either dead or alive. Rockstar has also referred Maude, although they haven't confirmed if she will be returning or not.

Meanwhile, here are some details about the all-new Creator Mode features that will be coming alongside the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024.

New Creator Mode features arriving with GTA Online Summer DLC 2024

Rockstar has just made an official announcement regarding the upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 through an X post. There are many details mentioned in their latest newswire article, including the new Creator Mode features. Rockstar added:

"Building on the suite of tools already masterfully employed by the community are the latest new additions and features to the Creator, including the expansion of custom Drift Race tracks and Drag Race circuits, and new units in all tracks — from drivers doing donuts and bouncing lowriders, to crowd animations, and more."

There will be some new units in all racetracks in addition to the new Creator Mode features, and custom tracks for Drift and Drag Races in Grand Theft Auto Online will be expanded as well. This includes some added NPC interaction to make custom tracks feel more lifelike, such as crowd animations and NPC drivers performing tricks.

In addition, Rockstar has stated that testing Races will now be easier as you can now launch these tests from any checkpoints, and Drag Races will allow for multiple rounds. There will be some more improvements as well, which are expected "to help the community create and share their amazing Races, Deathmatches, and more."

Rockstar has also hinted at their eagerness to feature player-made Jobs in the Community Series, as they added:

"We’re always on the lookout for great Jobs to feature in the Community Series, so be sure to tag #CommunitySeries when saving your Job — or sharing on social media — so we can check it out. If you’re creating Jobs for the first time in GTA Online, our official guides can help get you started."

Rockstar will be revealing more details about the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 quite soon, including the name, release date, and more.

