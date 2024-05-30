GTA Online Summer DLC 2024's early June release unlikely, claims insider

The GTA Online Summer DLC 2024, which many Grand Theft Auto fans have been eagerly anticipating, might not be released during its expected timeframe. A popular insider, Tez2, informed the community via a post on X today (May 30) that an early June release date looks unlikely at the moment.

While there are no talks of cancellation, based on the insider's report, we can assume that the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 might be coming in late June or even July 2024. Here's what you need to know about this reported development.

GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 might not release on June 11

As mentioned, Tez2 (@TezFunz2), a well-known and trustworthy Rockstar Games insider, has revealed today (May 30, 2024) that there's no sign of an early June release date for the GTA Online Summer DLC 2024. This is because, as the above post states, a GTA+ reminder was added earlier in the day.

For those unaware, this is an internal tunable update that insiders can get access to that lets them know if a DLC is arriving or not. Earlier, during the last GTA Online weekly update for May 23 to May 29, 2024, Tez2 had reported that Rockstar Games didn't add a notification regarding Grand Theft Auto Plus.

They then assumed that Rockstar would extend that weekly update to a second week, which is May 30 to June 5, 2024. Any major content update for Grand Theft Auto Online comes out on Tuesdays. The next Tuesday is on June 11, so the insider assumed this was the possible release date for the upcoming DLC.

Earlier, Tez2 explained how and why the tunable update signals a forthcoming content update for Grand Theft Auto Online:

Not much is known about the upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC 2024 except for the fact that Rockstar confirmed it by simply acknowledging it in an article about the Grand Theft Auto Plus subscription. Fans have expressed their desire for this content update, including the types of vehicles they wish to see.

Some believe this will be the last GTA Online update before Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out in fall 2025. Others think that Rockstar will continue to update the game with new content even when their next title is released.

Only time will reveal which of these predictions are true, along with the release date for the upcoming 2024 content update.

