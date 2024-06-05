5 GTA Online cars that should become free in Summer DLC 2024

GTA Online cars vary in shape, design, and performance. While some are track stars, others are great for off-roading. However, most players are tired of overpriced and underperforming vehicles that do not justify their cost in the game. With the Summer DLC 2024 near, the community naturally wants Rockstar Games to make some of these cars free.

This will bring them back into the spotlight and allow more players to use them. Others would be worthy of the free tag since they have been in the title for a long time and often get sidelined because of their age.

This article lists five cars that deserve to be free with the upcoming GTA Online Summer DLC 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online cars that deserve to be free after the upcoming Summer DLC 2024

1) Declasse Weaponized Tampa

Weaponized Tampa is a great candidate to become one of the free GTA Online cars (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is one of the best GTA Online cars that should become free once the upcoming Summer DLC 2024 rolls out. While it is a Muscle car prepped with a machine gun, the vehicle is slow and handles poorly.

On top of that, the Declasse Weaponized Tampa costs a whopping $2,108,050 which is quite a lot of money for a vehicle that does not offer extreme performance. Its top speed maxes out at 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h), and the braking is subpar. However, the top-mounted machine gun does come in handy, so making the car free would allow more players to use it.

2) Coil Cyclone

Coil Cyclone is a decent car that deserves to be free (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While Rockstar Games has removed the Coil Cyclone from the in-game store, it is one of the GTA Online cars that should be made free after the Summer DLC 2024. It would be a great way to bring back this vehicle to the online multiplayer without making anyone unhappy.

The Coil Cyclone might not be the fastest vehicle in GTA Online, but it still manages to reach a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h). This makes it one of the slowest Supercars by a margin and does not justify its original price tag of $1,890,000.

Apart from this, the vehicle has no extra features that players can look out for. However, it does offer decent handling and braking, which everyone would appreciate if the car becomes free.

3) Grotti Stinger

Stinger is one of the oldest GTA Online cars and should now become free (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Grotti Stinger is one of the oldest GTA Online cars, but it was removed from the in-game store by Rockstar Games. While it does appear in the weekly update rotations from time to time, most players would like the developer to make it a free and permanent addition to the online multiplayer mode.

The Grotti Stinger has appeared in major Grand Theft Auto games like GTA Vice City and GTA 3. Making it available for free would allow everybody to own and ride it around the town.

While its top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) is nothing too impressive, the Grotti Stinger offers a pleasant ride that everyone should experience.

4) Declasse Mamba

Mamba is an amazing-looking car that fans would love to own (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Among the various Sports Classics cars in GTA Online, the Declasse Mamba is one of the oldest and best-looking out of the lot. Despite its incredible looks, the car is quite underrated due to its top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h), which is slow for the category.

On top of that, the vehicle costs $995,000, which some consider a little too much for everything that it offers. There are several other options one can go for that are faster or offer better handling for the same price tag.

Making the Declasse Mamba one of the free GTA Online cars will increase its popularity and make it a center of attraction once again.

5) Pegassi Infernus Classic

The Infernus Classic is an iconic car that should become free (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Pegassi Infernus Classic is another iconic car that has appeared in almost every major Grand Theft Auto game, ranging from GTA Vice City to GTA 4. However, it gets overshadowed by other overpowered vehicles in GTA Online that offer more performance. This is one of the reasons why fans would like Rockstar Games to make it free.

Not only will this decision bring back the Pegassi Infernus Classic into the limelight, but it would also allow more players to tweak and modify it in the garage and come up with incredible builds.

The Infernus Classic can reach a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and falls under the Sports Classics category in the online multiplayer mode. Making it one of the free GTA Online cars would be a great reward for all the players toiling through the new Summer DLC.

