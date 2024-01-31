5 overpowered vehicles that should be nerfed in GTA 6 if they return

Grand Theft Auto Online introduced many vehicles that shouldn't be included in GTA 6. These rides are overpowered in every sense of the word and, despite being fun occasionally, do not belong in this franchise. That said, if the return of these vehicles in the long-awaited sequel is inevitable, the least Rockstar Games could do is strip them of some of their outlandish abilities.

This would help strike a balance in the gameplay, especially in the upcoming title's currently unannounced online mode. So, here are five overpowered vehicles that should be nerfed if they return to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Pegassi Oppressor MK II and 4 other over-powered vehicles that should be nerfed in GTA 6 if they return

1) Imponte Deluxo

GTA 6's map will feature Vice City, the iconic Miami-based setting that has appeared in fan-favorite titles like Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Vice City Stories. Since the Imponte Deluxo has appeared in these two titles as well, it might appear in Vice City again in the next game.

While it was a normal car back then, it became a flying weaponized vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online. The futuristic aspect of such vehicles isn't very compatible with the theme of Grand Theft Auto. If this DeLorean DMC-12-inspired ride returns, it would be better off as a land-only vehicle, even if it retains the Homing Missiles.

2) Akula

The Akula is chock-full of features that render it one of the best helicopters in GTA Online. The aircraft is pretty fast, can shoot missiles and deploy bombs, is bulletproof from the back, and boasts a unique Stealth Mode that blocks it from appearing on the mini-map.

However, the abundance of such features is what makes it overpowered and could make it unbeatable in GTA 6 story mode. Rockstar Games should preferably tone down some of its abilities in the sequel's main campaign as they make more sense in a competitive environment like multiplayers.

3) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

Possibly the most controversial vehicle to be added in a Grand Theft Auto game, the Pegassi Oppressor MK II is a futuristic flying bike that can shoot missiles. It has become synonymous with griefers over the years, and it would be best if it does not return in GTA 6, at least not in the story mode.

In the online mode, however, the flying bike can be good for grinding, like it is in the current game. That said, Rockstar should still strip off its Homing Missiles, as the Oppressor MK II can be a menace in Public sessions, especially for beginners.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000

Grand Theft Auto Online's Imponte Ruiner 2000 is a recreation of the iconic Pontiac Trans AM, Kitt, from the 1980s TV Show Knight Rider. Its abilities to shoot Homing Missiles, perform a verticle jump, and deploy a parachute make it fun, but it could take the sequel toward GTA Online's outlandish direction.

The least Rockstar could do is take away its parachute, as it should have some vulnerability. The Ruiner 2000 was not among the returning cars that appeared in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer, but it might appear in GTA 6 trailer 2.

5) Pegassi Toreador

The Lamborghini Marzal-based Pegassi Toreador is one of the most unique cars in GTA Online. It has a bulletproof rear, features a rocket boost, has an excellent top speed on land, and can also be maneuvered underwater. As if that wasn't enough, players can also shoot Homing Missiles from this vehicle.

Although it does fit in the context of Grand Theft Auto Online, it must get rid of some features to fit in Grand Theft Auto 6, a game that most fans hope takes a more realistic approach like previous entries in the series.

