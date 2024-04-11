GTA+ price sees massive hike on Xbox Series X/S but not on PS5: Report

The GTA+ membership price on the Xbox Series X/S has reportedly experienced a sudden spike, with Rockstar Games increasing it from $5.99 to $7.99. This information was revealed by a well-known insider who goes by @TezFunz2 on X. In their recent post, the user shared screenshots of the membership price on both the Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

While the price on the PS5 remains the same, which is $5.99/month, it seems to have spiked quite a bit for Xbox Series X/S users. Rockstar Games has not yet announced any change to the pricing, so this has come as a big surprise to everybody. Some players are wondering if this is a glitch on the Microsoft Store or something that the studio plans to announce soon.

The sudden increase in the price of the GTA+ membership might turn out to be disastrous since players have to purchase it alongside the Xbox Live subscription. This spike will likely make several players drop out of the membership, especially since the price doesn't seem to have gone up for the PS5.

What does GTA+ do?

GTA+ is a monthly subscription membership for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players. It allows them to access a wide range of offers, discounts, and a variety of other vehicles and features, apart from the ones they get with the GTA Online weekly update, that normal players don't. They pay a fee of $5.99 each month to renew their membership.

Players also get free vehicles each month, along with a decent amount of in-game cash, for purchasing the subscription. The reported price hike on the Xbox Series X/S isn't sitting well with the community. Several players have shared their displeasure about the decision online.

Others also chimed in showing their concern as to how the new price is not worth the offers and special benefits that the membership offers.

Since Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce a price hike for the GTA+ membership on Xbox Series X/S, several players are hoping this is just a mistake and that the Microsoft store will soon reflect the old price of the subscription.

