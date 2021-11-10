GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition loading screen and screenshots leaked ahead of release

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is due for release in a few short hours. Players will once again get to feel those Grove Street vibes, deal with Officer Tenpenny, and get to explore the city - the quintessential GTA experience for a new generation.

Even though the developers, Rockstar games, haven't really shown much gameplay, the game does look good in the trailer. Characters have been upscaled, lighting has drastically improved and the game truly feels refreshed.

Sadly, no in-game footage has been revealed. All that players have been left with are cinematic videos and pre-recorded gameplay. However, that has changed as a Reddit user managed to capture some in-game screenshots of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Screenshots from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition leaked online

It's unclear how, but a netizen managed to get the game early and post some in-game screenshots, along with the loading screen. Even though they are not quite clear, they do provide a better perspective as to what gamers can expect from the game.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition pause screen leaked (Image via Reddit)

The revamped menu looks quite good compared to the classic title's in-game pause screen.

"Welcome back CJ" (Image via Reddit)

Right off the bat, the first thing to catch the eye is the beautiful lighting. San Andreas has never looked this good. In-game assets have been upscaled and shadows are very prominent.

The draw distance looks amazing (Image via Reddit)

Another noticeable difference is the draw distance. In the original game, players could not see that far, but GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition which has remedied this problem.

In addition to the improved draw distance, the mini-map is now angled rather than flat. This should help players a lot during exploration and travel.

A video with the gameplay has also made its way into the public domain.

What do fans think about GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition based on the leaks?

Based on feedback from others on the Subreddit forum, players are excited about the game. User u/DanUnbreakable had this to say:

"It's on Nintendo switch. So it's going to look amazing on my PS5. I honestly think I'm more hyped now. Didn't before, but now I think I might buy digital. Gonna wait for PS5/XSX gameplay first. I hope 3 and vice city hood up though"

GTA San Andreas with the GTA 5-esque weapon wheel (Image via Reddit)

Based on overall feedback, players are genuinely excited to get hold of the game. Given that the screenshots are taken from a Nintendo Switch, via gameplay using its docking station, one can only imagine how good it will look on higher end devices.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

