GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition set to join via PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue

PlayStation Plus is set to add a big name to its catalog – the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. On May 28, 2024, PlayStation announced the next lineup of games for their subscription service, and the classic Rockstar title is one of them. It will be available for free from June 7, 2024, as part of PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium memberships.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will join the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue, along with other games

Expand Tweet

Trending

As can be seen above, PlayStation shared their blog on X titled “Get ready: Days of Play celebration kicks off on May 29”. In the hype of the upcoming Days of Play 2024 days, PlayStation will give the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for free with their Extra and Premium plans.

Here’s a list of all games being added to PlayStation Plus memberships:

PlayStation Plus (Essential):

Streets of Rage 4

AEW Fight Forever

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

PlayStation Plus Premium (June 6):

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Before Your Eyes

Synth Riders

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2

PlayStation Plus Premium (June 11):

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Tomb Raider Legend

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition (June 7, 2024)

Cricket 24 (June 5)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (May 31)

Dredge (May 29)

Also Check: How to play Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile

Is it worth trying GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition in 2024?

An in-game screenshot taken by a fan (Image via Chernobull/Reddit)

In 2021, Rockstar did the unthinkable by releasing the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PS4 and PS5, along with other major platforms. It includes three classic games set in the Grand Theft Auto universe, and the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is one of them.

This new version of the 2000’s game has improved graphics, along with modern controls and gameplay enhancements. While the game suffered from a plethora of game-breaking bugs on the release date, the developers have released updates to fix most of them.

As of May 30, 2024, the game is in a better state compared to its release version. PlayStation Plus members shouldn’t miss the opportunity to experience the classic story of Carl “CJ” Johnson starting June 7, 2024.

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback