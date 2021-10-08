GTA The Trilogy - Definitive Edition: Official poster, platforms, expected release date, and more

In what is probably the most exciting news for GTA fans, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the existence of the GTA remastered trilogy.

The announcement for GTA The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was made through a short teaser trailer, posted on Twitter.

Rockstar also showcased the official poster art for the trilogy, alongside other small details. This article covers everything that has come out so far regarding the upcoming game.

GTA Trilogy remasters: Rockstar unveils official poster, probable release date, supported platforms, and more

The official teaser trailer is out, and it confirms that Rockstar is indeed releasing a remastered 3D Universe trilogy. To begin with, the official poster/cover art has been unveiled and it depicts all three games with the recently revealed background images.

It also contains the cover girls present in the 3D Universe releases. Fans can check it out for themselves right here:

The poster isn't dramatically different from previous artworks (Image via Rockstar Games, Twitter)

The style seems to reflect the anniversary edition artworks of GTA 3 and Vice City that were released in 2011 and 2012 respectively. They've also stated that the game is scheduled for release this year.

This seems to coincide with earlier reports that suggested a November release for the remastered trilogy. Fans had expected the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 to arrive this November. However, it was officially postponed to March 2022.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: rsg.ms/d7c860a https://t.co/RrbCl1EWLx

The officially supported platforms that will be getting a 2021 release include: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

Mobile users haven't been left out either, as Rockstar plans to launch the game on iOS and Android devices in the first half of 2022. The release of the remastered trilogy will also be celebrated in GTA Online with a whole range of special gear, commemorative clothing and liveries.

