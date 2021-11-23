GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition gameplay images on mobile have seemingly been leaked

A data miner has discovered the iOS settings for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy and has recreated what the mobile versions might look like. The settings were found in one of the files for the game on the PC version.

I must be noted that these images are not leaked screenshots from the upcoming mobile version, but simply recreations of the PC version. The data miner has used certain mods to make it look as accurate as possible.

GTA Trilogy News: Data miner recreates how mobile version could actually look with leaked mobile settings

Tervel @Tervel1337 This is how you can approximately expect the VC remaster to look like on mobile, if they don't butcher it even further. I found the mobile settings in one of the files: This is how you can approximately expect the VC remaster to look like on mobile, if they don't butcher it even further. I found the mobile settings in one of the files: https://t.co/NKVvsVhLGD

The Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City could look like the picture above on mobile phones. The graphical settings have been customized according to the iOS settings found in the game files.

However, the PC/console versions have an incredibly high draw distance and have absolutely no fog. This look, with the reduced draw distance and distance fog, has been achieved with the help of mods.

Tervel @Tervel1337 And last but not least, III's iOS settings: And last but not least, III's iOS settings: https://t.co/4BkHPztlAs

These images seem to hint that the mobile versions would look better than the Nintendo Switch edition. The graphical quality on the handheld console was downgraded quite a bit compared to the PC/console versions. Earlier, most fans had believed that the mobile versions would look somewhat similar to the Switch release.

However, the data miner who posted these believes that the GTA Trilogy could indeed look better on mobile devices. However, if Rockstar decides to change the quality of the mobile versions, it might not end up as these screenshots suggest.

Although the iOS settings suggest that the mobile version looks better than the Switch version, it is obviously still inferior to the PC/console versions. On the other hand, they definitely seem to be a great improvement over the originals.

Tervel @Tervel1337 @paudsales @juicermv Parallax interiors are still a thing but I'm pretty sure that these settings aren't 100% accurate to what they'll end up being like. It's only an approximate glipse at the mobile ports. @paudsales @juicermv Parallax interiors are still a thing but I'm pretty sure that these settings aren't 100% accurate to what they'll end up being like. It's only an approximate glipse at the mobile ports. https://t.co/sTD5ekZm4u

One of the most noteworthy graphical effects in the GTA Trilogy are the parallax interiors. These are false 3D images of a building's interiors seen through its windows. Several modern games use this to make the world seem more lively.

The Nintendo Switch version didn't use this feature, and instead opted for 2D images like in the original games. On the other hand, the mobile version of the GTA Trilogy seems to be getting this feature, as the iOS settings suggest.

Tervel @Tervel1337 @Musical1250 There's this really low iPhone 6 config, if you're willing to count that. I haven't tried that one out but based on the screenpercentage alone, it's gonna look... bad. @Musical1250 There's this really low iPhone 6 config, if you're willing to count that. I haven't tried that one out but based on the screenpercentage alone, it's gonna look... bad. https://t.co/6ZlUkONAh1

Unfortunately, not all phones will be getting the same level of graphics for the GTA Trilogy. The above tweet shows the settings for the iPhone 6, which seems to be much more downgraded than the other versions. Realtime shadows, for example, are completely absent for this device. For now, players will have to wait for the official announcement.

