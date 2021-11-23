Why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be able to bounce back from its slow start

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition might make it look like Rockstar Games is having a few hiccups, but the company is known to learn and adapt. Many of the issues with the GTA Trilogy are being addressed by the company.

Rockstar Games is actively replying to players on their socials, apologizing to them, and asking them to be patient while they make things better. The company is known for some of the best games ever created, and they won't let the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition sink the reputation they built.

The job of recreating the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was almost outsourced to a company that Rockstar Games eventually bought. War Drum Studios worked on making the GTA Trilogy using the Unreal Engine. The games are out to purchase, but fans are not happy with the way the games are.

How will GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition recover from its slow start

The original GTA Trilogy holds a special place in the hearts of millions of players. The games broke records when gaming was still reaching its prime. Now that the industry has reached a considerable peak, fans come with high expectations. The recent apology posted by Rockstar Games on their website shows how they want to make up for their mistakes.

Hi everyone, We want to provide an update regarding the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games. - Rockstar Games Newswire

Players feel like they have been wronged by the company as they didn't receive the games they were promised. Many players are disappointed and annoyed at the fact that Rockstar Games called such a broken game the Definitive Edition.

The game was not working for the PC for quite a while. To make up for that, the company has announced that the games will be given with no additional costs to those who have faced this difficulty. Rockstar has a strong PR team who will figure out how to fix this mess up because sometimes it is better to rise from the dust than not to rise at all.

Though the game is being hated upon, it is expected from Rockstar Games to fix the games. The games will take a little time to be the best versions of themselves, and Rockstar has prioritized resolving all the issues.

