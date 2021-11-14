GTA Trilogy remains offline as players continue to call Rockstar Games out on social media

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition came out on November 11, but it was pulled down almost immediately for PC users. As of now, the game is still unavailable on Rockstar's official store. This has resulted in countless fans speaking out about the situation on social media.

A large number of PC gamers who pre-ordered the game have been requesting for refunds.

GTA Trilogy News: PC version of Definitive Edition Trilogy still unavailable, fans express frustration on Twitter

GTANet @GTANet Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. support.rockstargames.com The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. support.rockstargames.com It has now been a further 24 hours since #GTATrilogy has been unavailable for PC players. There is still no ETA yet, but we may not get any updates until Monday given it is now the weekend. Please let us know if you receive a Launcher update in the meantime 📢 twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… It has now been a further 24 hours since #GTATrilogy has been unavailable for PC players. There is still no ETA yet, but we may not get any updates until Monday given it is now the weekend. Please let us know if you receive a Launcher update in the meantime 📢 twitter.com/RockstarSuppor…

PC players have been unable to access the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy for more than 48 hours, which has enraged many fans. Following installation, it was discovered that the game directory contained several important files that were unintentionally left behind. These include source files, cut music, and even files related to the infamous "Hot Coffee" minigame.

These could be enough to land Rockstar in legal trouble, which is why the game has been taken down. Several songs from the original trilogy, for example, have been omitted from subsequent re-releases, including the new Definitive Edition. This is because the licenses for these songs have expired, and Rockstar can no longer use them.

However, it has been a long time since the game was pulled from the store, and players are growing impatient to use a product they paid for. Most fans are calling ourlt Rockstar, saying that two days is enough time to resolve this particular issue.

This hasn't gone over well with fans, as expected. The GTA community has been at odds with Take Two because of how they've been removing mods relating to the trilogy only to release a broken set of games. The disastrous release of the Remastered Trilogy has only exacerbated the situation.

🦘 Puppercino @PuppercinoK

I understand the potential issue but the game files are still installed on my PC, so what's the point of just blocking gameplay? I paid $90 for a trilogy that I can't even play anymore for a bit because they left some files in. #GTATrilogy I understand the potential issue but the game files are still installed on my PC, so what's the point of just blocking gameplay? I paid $90 for a trilogy that I can't even play anymore for a bit because they left some files in. #GTATrilogy I understand the potential issue but the game files are still installed on my PC, so what's the point of just blocking gameplay? https://t.co/0LrEb1j6Co

When the prices for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy were revealed, many players thought it was a little too expensive, making it another point on a long list of criticisms against the game. With the current situation, several fans who pre-ordered the games are now feeling cheated.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There's also a significant portion of console gamers who have been disappointed with the current state of the game. Countless bugs have been found in the game, making the "Definitive Edition" experience inferior to the originals. The remastered GTA Trilogy seems to be the most disastrous game launch ever launched by Rockstar.

Edited by Danyal Arabi