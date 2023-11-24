GTA Trilogy secrets revelation made Rockstar Games unhappy: Everything you need to know

After receiving an email from Rockstar Games, a former developer at the studio who had worked in several GTA games decided to discontinue their blog. Obbe Vermeij is the individual in question, a former technical director at the company. He was involved with several Grand Theft Auto titles, including the GTA Trilogy and GTA 4.

His blog revealed some behind-the-scenes development details regarding these as well as other Rockstar titles. However, the company didn't seem to like this. As such, Vermeij stopped his blog and deleted all previous posts on it.

GTA Trilogy ex-developer shuts down blog after Rockstar sends email

Starting on November 11, 2023, Vermeij wrote about his experiences working at Rockstar North, the Scottish studio that had created the Grand Theft Auto series. Not only did he work on some GTA titles but also games like Manhunt and even the canceled project called "Agent."

After deleting most of the posts on his blog, on November 22, Vermeij added a statement to it that read:

"Today, I got an email from Rockstar North. Apparently, some of the OGs there are upset by my blog. I genuinely didn't think anyone would mind me talking about 20-year-old games, but I was wrong. Anyway, this blog isn't important enough to me to piss off my former colleagues in Edinburgh, so I'm winding it down. I would love for Rockstar to open up about development of the Trilogy themselves, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen anytime soon. Maybe I'll try again in a decade or two."

He then claimed in a subsequent post on X that Rockstar hadn't forced him to shut down his blog. Some of the details that Vermeij shared in his blog include details on how the studio made the map for Vice City and San Andreas, or how "magical" they felt after witnessing the latter's success.

Rockstar is well-known for its secrecy, and this company rarely reveals anything about how its games were created or why they were canceled.

The GTA 6 leak in 2022 was the largest leak ever involving a Rockstar title in development. As a result, the studio was forced to declare that the game was in the works. However, not much is known about this upcoming title yet, despite a recent announcement from Rockstar suggesting that a trailer would be released in early December.

As the studio approaches its 25th anniversary, it may reveal several insights about the Grand Theft Auto series to celebrate the occasion. Fans will have to wait to see if that turns out to be true or not.