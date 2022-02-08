GTA Remastered Trilogy reported to have sold over 10 million copies after release date

The Remastered GTA Trilogy, dubbed by many fans as the Defective Edition due to its buggy launch, has sold over 10 million copies. Launched back in November 2021, it suffered from numerous gamebreaking issues on its first day. Players were outraged and negative reviews started pouring in.

However, despite all this, the games appear to have sold quite well. Take-Two recently published its quarterly earnings report, according to which the game has exceeded their expectations in terms of sales.

Grand Theft Auto V reaches 160 million copies sold



Red Dead Redemption ll reaches 43 million copies sold



Take-Two recently announced that the entire Grand Theft Auto series has sold over 370 million copies to date. Within this, GTA 5 alone has sold over 160 million as of the end of the quarter in January. This is up from the previous quarter's figures of 355 million for the series and 155 million for GTA 5.

Looking at financial statistics from recent quarters, it's clear that GTA 5's revenues correspond to the overall sales improvements for the series. However, there is a ten-million-unit gap here, and no other significant Grand Theft Auto games were published at that time.

This could only mean that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy was largely responsible for the remaining 10 million sales, just for 2021 alone. The figures only consider the sales from November to December, and not what it may have sold in January or the first week of February.

This entire calculation was initially figured out by VGC (Video Games Chronicle). There seems to have been a 15 million increase in sales for the entire franchise, and 5 million for Grand Theft Auto 5 alone.

Despite being released in a broken and mostly unplayable state, the Definitive Edition Trilogy seems to be performing quite well. This implies that fans of the series put a considerable amount of faith in Rockstar Games. The apology statement made by the developers could have also contributed to the sales.

In addition to making a formal apology, Rockstar also promised to polish the games and remove all bugs. They have been doing this with some consecutive title updates launched in a short span of time.

