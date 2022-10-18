PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members have a slew of great games available for free, including GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. The new catalog of games has already become available to players in most parts of the world. Every title listed below will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, starting on October 18, 2022:

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition

Inside

The Medium

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Hohokum

Note: Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India, Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, and Assassin's Creed Syndicate are only available on the PS4.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Choose your next adventure: Heroes, assassins, ninjas, warriors and more will vie for your time and attention with this month’s Game Catalog lineup on PlayStation Plus.Choose your next adventure: play.st/3VmkljP Heroes, assassins, ninjas, warriors and more will vie for your time and attention with this month’s Game Catalog lineup on PlayStation Plus. Choose your next adventure: play.st/3VmkljP https://t.co/FCS1TjmHTN

It won't cost anything extra to download any of these titles. However, gamers must already be paying for either Playstation Plus Extra or Premium membership in order to access these games for free. Those with the Essential tier subscription cannot get these titles.

Other than that, it's worth noting that one can access this selection of games on their PS4 or PS5 via the PlayStation Plus section.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is downloadable for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members

GTA Vice City came out nearly 20 years ago, and some gamers might feel nostalgic for the legendary title. Those looking for the original title should know it's not available on the PS4 or PS5, as Rockstar Games has replaced it with the Definitive Edition.

The quality of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition relative to the original is subjective, but it's the only way to relive that classic experience for new PlayStation gamers. It is vital to mention that PlayStation Plus only offers players GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Subscribers won't get the other two titles of the GTA Trilogy bundled with this freebie.

Similarly, one cannot buy only one game from the GTA Trilogy. If a player wishes to spend money on the title, they will have to get all three games.

Non-subscribers will see something similar to this (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth mentioning that the GTA Trilogy got a recent patch on October 18, 2022, with the patch notes simply stating:

"Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms"

Some players might enjoy October's selection of free games for PS Plus members. If any of the current offerings interest them, then they should take advantage of the free downloads while this offer lasts.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Will you get this game? Yes No 0 votes