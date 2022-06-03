Here are this month’s GTA+ benefits (June)

Rockstar Games has just revealed the full list of GTA+ benefits this month.

Players have until June 29 to collect their rewards. GTA+ members will gain access to several goodies with this premium subscription program, including $500,000 and Shark Card bonuses.

The hot summer has finally arrived in GTA Online. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can take off the heat with some of these benefits. This article will take a look at what they can expect for June.

GTA+ offers the following rewards for the month of June

Vehicle benefits

Mk II weapon variations are extremely useful in GTA Online. A good place to start is a custom workshop from the Mobile Operations Center (MOC). GTA+ members will receive the following this month:

Mobile Operations Center (MOC)

Phantom Custom

GTA+ members can simply visit Warstock Cache and Carry to get their free vehicles. However, they will need a Bunker to store the MOC. The Phantom Custom can be used to transport it.

Players can use the MOC to play Mobile Operation Missions. They can also try out weapon and vehicle workshops.

Property benefits

Speaking of military-grade Bunkers, players should have them on standby. Rockstar is currently giving away the following property benefits:

The Bunker in Raton Canyon

Three unique Bunker interior styles

To claim these rewards, players can visit the website for Maze Bank Foreclosures. Raton Canyon is a popular choice to set up Bunkers, given its close proximity to Los Santos. These properties are very useful for research purposes, since players can unlock special gear and weaponry.

Additional benefits

Players will need to look their best in this game. They can make a fashion statement with the following items:

Blue Glow Necklace

Blue Stitch Emissive Mask

Stars and War Camo Liveries

Subscription members will automatically receive these items this month. They can either look at their wardrobe inside a safehouse, or check out a clothing store. Meanwhile, the camo livery can be claimed at the MOC vehicle workshop.

Event bonuses

Last, but not least, GTA+ members can take advantage of discounts and bonuses. Here is what they can have for the month of June:

50% bonus for Gunrunning Sell Missions

2x rewards for Double Down adversary modes

50% off Bunker Supplies

Players can always sign up for membership through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. They can also apply through GTA Online itself. Remember, the rewards change every month or so.

