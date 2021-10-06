"Hey Twitch, explain": GTA 5 streamer xQc frustrated over recent source code leak as reactions pour in

Popular GTA streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel seems unhappy with Twitch after an enormous source code leak. The data revealed the earnings of some of the most popular streamers on Twitch, including several GTA streamers like xQc.

Twitch's massive data breach revealed other sensitive information like passwords and account details along with earnings. These monetary figures exclude sponsorship, merchandising, and donation revenue.

Streamers, understandably, aren't pleased with the situation and have taken to social media to express their concerns.

GTA 5 streamer xQc vocalized displeasure with Twitch's security

The leaks have revealed the exact amounts paid to streamers, including well-known GTA streamers such as xQc, Buddha, and Loud Coringa. The revenue earned by streamers in September 2021 was one of the highlights of the leak. Many informants are now creating charts from the leaked data.

For example, based on total earnings, a list has been made for the top 100 highest-paid streamers from August 2019 to the present. Popular streamers and fans alike have reacted to the situation, taking to Twitter to express their opinion:

benjyfishy @benjyfishy how tf can someone breach the whole of twitch bruh how tf can someone breach the whole of twitch bruh

Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish, renowned for his Fortnite streams, has expressed astonishment at how easily the data was made public. It's quite alarming that leakers were able to circumvent security so easily for such sensitive information.

The data dump seems to have spared none, and almost every other streamer might be affected. Here's what one fan pointed out in response to the above tweet by AnthonyZ (another popular GTA RP streamer):

Some streamers were visibly frustrated at the incident, such as Peter Park, a popular streamer on Twitch:

Peter Park @peterparkTV are you fucking kidding me @twitch? are you fucking kidding me @twitch?

Twitch viewers have also been panicking since news of the leak emerged:

Twitch hasn't provided any official explanation as of yet. The extent of the leaks is also currently unknown. Some have recommended that all users change their passwords since it is effortless to reassure individual security.

