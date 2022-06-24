How to buy Auto Shops in GTA Online: Locations, 3x bonus, and more

Rockstar Games has just released GTA Online's new weekly update that allows players to earn up to triple the rewards with an Auto Shop this week.

GTA Online offers an array of business options through which players can earn additional money. One such business is running an Auto Shop, which is a vehicle repair and customization shop.

These businesses can be customized with Style, Tint, Name, and Crew Emblem options. Players will also get storage space for 10 personal vehicles and a private quarter upstairs where they can find a bed, gun locker, and wardrobe.

Buying an Auto Shop allows a player to run a legitimate vehicle modding company and take some slightly outlawed contracts as a side business. To buy an Auto Shop, players first have to go to the LS Car Meet location on the map and purchase an Auto Shop from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. They must enroll as a VIP, CEO, or MC president to own an Auto Shop.

The shop also offers a modding bay which helps players to customize their vehicles. By purchasing these, players also get access to its shop floor, workshop, garage, and c. With that being said, let’s just look at the Auto Shop businesses where players can earn special rewards this week.

Which Auto Shop businesses are giving rewards this week in GTA Online?

1) Auto Shop Client Jobs (3X GTA$)

A customer's vehicle will arrive at the Auto Shop where the player needs to modify it to their specifications and deliver it back to them to earn cash. They can also add additional upgrades to the vehicles beyond what the customer had initially requested for. This can result in bonus earnings.

Players can earn triple the rewards for successful completion of each Auto Shop Client Job this week.

2) Exotic Export List (2X GTA$ & RP)

Players will need to complete a new robbery contract from KDJ before they can start boosting cars from the Exotic Exports list. When they complete the first robbery, they will get a phone call from Sessanta inviting them to join "A Little Side Hustle," which will unlock the Exotic Exports List in the Auto Shop.

After finding the vehicles and stealing them, players must deliver them to Sessanta's partner in the docks. Completion of the Exotic Export List will give them double the rewards this week.

3) Robbery Contract Finales (2X GTA$ & RP)

Players will get three contracts available at the same time at the Job Board outside the office in the Auto Shop. After this, they need to register themselves as a SecuroServ VIP, an Organisation CEO, or an MC President in any Free Mode lobby to use the Job Board.

After selecting the contract, Sessanta will provide a synopsis and two Free Mode Planning Work missions will need to be completed before the final mission. Players can earn double rewards upon completion of the Robbery Contract Finals.

Which is the best location to buy an Auto Shop in GTA Online?

Players can choose from the five auto shops available from Maze Bank Foreclosures when they meet Mimi at the LS Car Meet:

Mission Row : $1,670,000

Strawberry : $1,705,000

Rancho : $1,750,000

Burton : $1,830,000

La Mesa : $1,920,000

Among the given locations, Burton is considered to be the best location for an Auto Shop in the game as it has a good connection with the main roads nearby.

Even though Burton is mostly for buying high-end items, half of Rockford Hills City Hall is located in Burton, towards the southeast. The rest of it mainly contains just shops and businesses. This gives an advantage to the players in completing most of the Auto Shop missions.

In conclusion, this is the best time to run an Auto Shop in GTA Online and earn exciting rewards throughout next week.

