How to buy a nightclub in GTA Online and benefit from this week’s bonuses

With the help of Tony Prince, GTA Online players can run their Nightclubs smoothly.

Rockstar Games wants to "keep the party going" with this week's special bonuses. Nightclub owners will increase their passive income by 50%. Their popularity will also steadily increase, which maximizes their earnings.

Right now, players have a golden opportunity, and they shouldn't waste it for a second. Nightclubs are a reliable source of cashflow in GTA Online. From now until April 27, business owners can profit from these special bonuses.

GTA Online players can make a lot of money after buying a Nightclub this week

Nightclub owners and Bikers can profit off rising demand by claiming extra daily income from Nightclub safes, doubled Warehouse Good Production speeds, 50% extra GTA$ and RP from Biker Sell Missions, and more.

Nightclub owners are going to have it easy this week. If the player doesn't have one yet, they should definitely consider it. This article will go over what they need to do. Players have until April 27 to capitalize on this week's bonuses.

How to get started

GTA Online players can purchase a Nightclub from Maze Bank Foreclosures. For easier access, they can also filter out the website tags. Nightclub icons will look similar to a DJ record.

There are ten club locations in total, as seen below:

Elysian Island ($1,080,000)

($1,080,000) LSIA ($1,135,000)

($1,135,000) Vespucci Canals ($1,320,000)

($1,320,000) Cypress Flats ($1,370,000)

($1,370,000) Mission Row ($1,440,000)

($1,440,000) La Mesa ($1,500,000)

($1,500,000) Strawberry ($1,525,000)

($1,525,000) Del Perro ($1,645,000)

($1,645,000) Downtown Vinewood ($1,670,000)

($1,670,000) West Vinewood ($1,700,000)

The cheapest properties will be located in faraway areas, while the most expensive will be closer to the center of the map.

Players must choose a location on the map and select "Renovate." They will be given a chance to modify the club before they buy anything:

Nightclub Style : Select a specific theme

: Select a specific theme Light Rig : The lighting setup for the club

: The lighting setup for the club Nightclub Name : Self explanatory

: Self explanatory Storage : Here is where players can store their vehicles

: Here is where players can store their vehicles Dancers : Provide some entertainment on the dance floor

: Provide some entertainment on the dance floor Dry Ice: Affects lighting for DJ performances

Once they are satisfied with how it looks, players can select "Buy." These are very expensive upgrades, so beginners should avoid them until they have enough money. They just need to focus on the basics right now.

Tony Prince will give players a rundown on what to expect

The GTA 4 character has made his presence known in Los Santos. He will instruct players on how to run the Nightclub business in GTA Online. Of course, one needs to complete a few setup missions beforehand:

Setup: Staff - Collect the bouncer, bartender, and warehouse technician

- Collect the bouncer, bartender, and warehouse technician Setup: Equipment - Steal a Festival Bus from a nearby party

- Steal a Festival Bus from a nearby party Resident DJs - Find Solomun and drive him to the club

Once all that is taken care of, GTA Online players can freely run their business however they like. They will have to perform occasional tasks to keep up with their popularity, via the main computer. Players must register as a CEO/VIP if they want to use SecuroServ.

Take advantage of this week's sales (April 21 - 27)

Free bar drinks at Nightclubs.

Free bar drinks at Nightclubs.

GTA Online players will receive a 50% increase in passive income. They can now earn $75,000 instead of $50,000.

However, they will need to maintain their popularity. The good news is that GTA Online will double the Nightclub's popularity for the rest of this week. Warehouse Goods Production will also double in the meantime.

