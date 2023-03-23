"I will tell my kids this was GTA 6": Gamers react to Everywhere's MindsEye made by ex-president of Rockstar North

MindsEye is a new offering set in the multiplayer game Everywhere, and it's made by ex-Rockstar North staff. The latter title was revealed back on August 25, 2022, but there is now new footage and screenshots regarding it. This upcoming MMO features an action game called MindsEye.

Following all these revelations, gamers have decided to react to the latest news surrounding Everywhere. The overall reception to this MMO and how it features MindsEye seem to be positive, though comparisons with GTA 6 were inevitable. Here's what one fan said:

"I will my kids this was GTA 6."

Leslie Benzies is a former president of Rockstar North, the studio behind many of the legendary GTA games that fans know and love. He and several other employees of that same company are involved in this upcoming project involving MindsEye as members of the Build a Rocket Boy studio.

Players react to MindsEye, the "new blockbuster game" set in Everywhere (GTA 6 comparison and more)

The screenshot from the humorous tweet shown above is a still from the new trailer showing off MindsEye. Its graphics looks good. But since this title is being made by ex-Rockstar North staff, it's no surprise that it's being compared to GTA 6. Gamers can see this frame around the 0:14 mark in the official trailer shown below.

EVERYWHERE @everywheregame



#EVERYWHEREgame #MindsEyeGame #TFANW Check out the first teaser of MindsEye, our new blockbuster game set in a unique world - available in EVERYWHERE. 👁️ Check out the first teaser of MindsEye, our new blockbuster game set in a unique world - available in EVERYWHERE. 👁️#EVERYWHEREgame #MindsEyeGame #TFANW https://t.co/qcqAtTEx72

According to YouTube's version of the official trailer, everything shown in the clip is considered "all in-game footage." Thus, players can expect the actual product to look very similar to the cutscenes shown in the tweet above.

Everywhere is slated to come out sometime in 2023, but nothing specific has been revealed yet. Let's now check out what Twitter users have to say about the upcoming project.

Reactions to Everywhere featuring MindsEye

SHB @SHBismyname @everywheregame Could someone explain to me what everywhere actually is @everywheregame Could someone explain to me what everywhere actually is

Mr SRT @MrSRTTT @SHBismyname @everywheregame It’s a game inside of a game, or possibly multiple games. Real world and virtual world game @SHBismyname @everywheregame It’s a game inside of a game, or possibly multiple games. Real world and virtual world game

The first few reactions are regarding a player's confusion about what Everywhere is, and another person thinks it's a connection between multiple games. The official website for Everywhere states:

"Everywhere seamlessly blends gameplay, adventure, creativity and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and with the digital world around them."

Other tweets from the official Everywhere account have previously indicated that there are multiple worlds in the MMO and that players have the freedom to do whatever they want. It's worth mentioning that Grand Theft Auto is a franchise that offers gamers the chance to do as they please for the most part, and GTA 6 is unlikely to stray from this series tradition.

Witty  @Joseph_Witty @everywheregame Yeah I have to play this! Yeah I have to play this! @everywheregame 😯😯🔥🔥 Yeah I have to play this!

Many gamers are excited to learn more about MindsEye. The general reception to this title is positive, with the above tweets being good examples of how most social media users in the original thread feel about it.

Apart from praise and the occasional GTA 6 reference, it's worth noting that the official Twitter account for MindsEye's main game did state something very important that some players might have overlooked. The relevant posts can be found below.

Diandries @DiariesNot3 @everywheregame Looks good but then theres the nft blockchain nonsense @everywheregame Looks good but then theres the nft blockchain nonsense

One gamer thought this project would involve the unpopular NFT Blockchain trend. The second tweet clearly shows that this upcoming title is not going to be sold as something tied to NFTs. That bit of news should be pleasing to some players since there was a large outcry over Square Enix's Symbiogenesis being seen as a bad game whose gimmick revolves around NFTs.

The Build a Rocket Boy staff assures players that the upcoming MMO won't be pay-to-win, but it could be "pay-to-look-cool."

Poll : 0 votes