Important GTA Online property reportedly got features cut due to unknown reasons

GTA Online is continuously growing with new content every year, and there have been rumors in the past of certain things never being released for the game. One such thing came to the limelight recently thanks to@Lucas7yoshi_RS. According to their report on X earlier today, June 4, 2024, the Apartment property was supposed to allow many more activities inside it than it currently does.

However, those features didn't seem to go far in development for unknown reasons, and the property was released with fewer features. This article explores more.

GTA Online Apartment property was going to have much more functionality

Expand Tweet

Trending

As seen above, Lucas7yoshi_RS shared their analyzed report, according to which Apartments were going to be much more functional than they currently are. Basic activities such as brushing teeth and washing hands were to be allowed inside.

However, these activities never made it to the final version of the property. Here's a complete list of basic activities reportedly planned for Apartments but never made it into the game:

Sit-ups

Push-ups

Teeth brushing

Makeup

Washing hands

Washing face

Styling hair

Chin Ups

Poop

Piss

Cross Trainer

Treadmill

Skipping Rope

Bench Press

Squat Press

Today, GTA Online Apartments in Los Santos serve as Safehouses, with the option to provide Garage access as well. So far, owners of the property can perform the following activities:

Browsing the internet

Changing clothes

Drinking green juice

Drinking beer (accessible only in low-end apartments)

Drinking wine (accessible only in high and medium-end apartments)

Drinking whiskey

Getting into the bed

Looking through the telescope (accessible only in high-end apartments)

Sitting down on the couch

Taking a hit from the bong (accessible only in high and low-end apartments)

Taking a shower

Using the radio

Watching TV

Starting or participating in Heists (high-end apartments only)

See the cut features added to the Apartment property with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 would be a huge welcome. The DLC is rumored to be released either in June or July and should bring plenty of new content to the game.

Also Read: Should GTA 5's Michael return in Grand Theft Auto Online this summer?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback