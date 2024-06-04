Important GTA Online property reportedly got features cut due to unknown reasons

GTA Online is continuously growing with new content every year, and there have been rumors in the past of certain things never being released for the game. One such thing came to the limelight recently thanks to@Lucas7yoshi_RS. According to their report on X earlier today, June 4, 2024, the Apartment property was supposed to allow many more activities inside it than it currently does.
However, those features didn't seem to go far in development for unknown reasons, and the property was released with fewer features. This article explores more.
GTA Online Apartment property was going to have much more functionality
As seen above, Lucas7yoshi_RS shared their analyzed report, according to which Apartments were going to be much more functional than they currently are. Basic activities such as brushing teeth and washing hands were to be allowed inside.
However, these activities never made it to the final version of the property. Here's a complete list of basic activities reportedly planned for Apartments but never made it into the game:
- Sit-ups
- Push-ups
- Teeth brushing
- Makeup
- Washing hands
- Washing face
- Styling hair
- Chin Ups
- Poop
- Piss
- Cross Trainer
- Treadmill
- Skipping Rope
- Bench Press
- Squat Press
Today, GTA Online Apartments in Los Santos serve as Safehouses, with the option to provide Garage access as well. So far, owners of the property can perform the following activities:
- Browsing the internet
- Changing clothes
- Drinking green juice
- Drinking beer (accessible only in low-end apartments)
- Drinking wine (accessible only in high and medium-end apartments)
- Drinking whiskey
- Getting into the bed
- Looking through the telescope (accessible only in high-end apartments)
- Sitting down on the couch
- Taking a hit from the bong (accessible only in high and low-end apartments)
- Taking a shower
- Using the radio
- Watching TV
- Starting or participating in Heists (high-end apartments only)
See the cut features added to the Apartment property with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 would be a huge welcome. The DLC is rumored to be released either in June or July and should bring plenty of new content to the game.
Also Read: Should GTA 5's Michael return in Grand Theft Auto Online this summer?
Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!