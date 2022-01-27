Karin Previon revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Car Meet Prize Ride (27th Jan)

The Karin Previon is this week's Prize Ride vehicle in GTA Online and this is the second time that this car has been featured as such. It's a great car that tuner fans would love to add to their collection.

The requirement to get the Previon in this week's update is different compared to last time. To win the vehicle, players must finish in the top three in an LS Car Meet race for three days in a row.

GTA Online Prize Ride Challenge: The Karin Previon is back as the Prize Ride this week (27th January 2022)

The Karin Previon was the last tuner car to be released as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC for GTA Online. It is a two-door coupe (and not technically a sports car) which is primarily based on the Toyota Soarer Z30.

The Previon that is being placed inside the Los Santos Car Meet this week will come with a Stance Andreas Alt livery. It also comes with custom wheels, specifically the Deep Five wheels that come under the Sport Chrome category.

Here's what the Stance Andreas Alt livery looks like on the Karin Previon:

The alternate Stance Andreas livery is suited for a darker base color (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's what the chrome variant of the Deep Five wheel looks like in the game:

This wheel is perfectly suited for most tuner cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Previon is considered one of the best cars in the Coupes class, although it can't compete with most of the other tuners from the Sports class. As a result, the car doesn't have the extremely high handling stat (usually 100) that is found in most the Sports tuners.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Granger 3600LX ($1,380,000 - $1,035,000)

Podium Vehicle: T20

Prize Ride: Previon (Top 3 in Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Every Bullet Counts Adv

- Bike Races

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Weed & Document Forgery Businesses

- MC Work & Challenges, Contracts

It is definitely a car that is fun to drive in GTA Online, and a JDM/tuner fan would definitely want to have this vehicle in their collection. The Karin Previon's base price in the game is $1,490,000, and it has a resale value of $894,000.

Edited by Danyal Arabi