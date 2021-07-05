List of all the PC cheat codes available for GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is the most raved-about game in the Grand Theft Auto series, and its monumental success is not unwarranted. The gaming industry is packed to the gills with a number of technically superior games, including Grand Theft Auto V, but the lingering nostalgia tied to GTA San Andreas is simply unparalleled.
GTA San Andreas was, back in 2004, quite ahead of its time, and not only in terms of the things it allowed players to do in the game world, but also in terms of its storyline and characters, who were, at the same time, incredibly human and inscrutable (take Big Smoke, for instance).
As such, the game was packed to the brim with a number of amazing cheat codes that allowed players to do fun things to the characters and the game world. Players still remember the exciting feeling of jotting down the cheats on a piece of paper and making sure the list was within reach when playing GTA San Andreas.
This article highlights all the PC cheat codes available for GTA San Andreas. These cheats are still very much functional and can be activated while playing GTA San Andreas on PC.
PC Cheat Codes for GTA San Andreas:
#1 Vehicle cheat codes
- ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack
- IWPRTON – To get a Rhino
- AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute
- OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Bange
- JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher
- VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer
- VPJTQWV – To get a Racecar
- WHERESTHEFUNERAL – To get Romero hearse
- CELEBRITYSTATUS – To get a Stretch
- TRUEGRIME – To get a Trashmaster
- RZHSUEW – Spawns a Caddy
- JUMPJET – Spawns a Hydra
- KGGGDKP – Spawns Vortex Hovercraft
- OHDUDE – Spawns Hunter
- FOURWHEELFUN – Spawns Quad
- AMOMHRER – Spawns Tanker Truck
- ITSALLBULL – Spawns Dozer
- FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawns Stunt Plane
- MONSTERMASH – Spawns Monster
#2 Gameplay and world cheat codes
- HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car
- BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health
- CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen
- LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1
- PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2
- UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3
- STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling
- ANOSEONGLASS - Adrenaline Mode
- FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading
- TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2
- TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level
- BTCDBCB - Fat Body
- BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body
- KVGYZQK - Skinny Body
- AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level
- BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level
- WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect
- HELLOLADIES - Maximum Sex Appeal
- VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina
- PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats
- NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats
- SPEEDITUP - Fast Motion
- SLOWITDOWN - Slow Motion
- AJLOJYQY - People attack each other with golf clubs
- BAGOWPG - Have a bounty on your head
- FOOOXFT - Pedestrians hunt you
- GOODBYECRUELWORLD - Suicide
- BLUESUEDESHOES - Elvis Models for People
- BGLUAWML - People attack with Rocket Launchers
- LIFESABEACH - Beach Party Mode
- ONLYHOMIESALLOWED - Gang Members Mode
- BIFBUZZ - Gang Control
- NINJATOWN - Ninja Theme
- BEKKNQV - Women Talk to You
- CJPHONEHOME - Big Bunny Hop
- KANGAROO - Mega Jump
- STATEOFEMERGENCY - Riot Mode
- CRAZYTOWN - Funhouse Mode
- SJMAHPE - Recruit Anyone
- ROCKETMAYHEM - Recruit Anyone
- CPKTNWT - Blow Up All Cars
- WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible car
- ZEIIVG - All green lights
- YLTEICZ - Aggressive Drivers
- LLQPFBN - Pink CArs
- IOWDLAC - Black Cars
- EVERYONEISPOOR - All Cheap Cars
- EVERYONEISRICH - All Fast Cars
- CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars
- FLYINGFISH - Flying Boats
- JCNRUAD - Cars Blow Up Easily
- SPEEDFREAK - All Cars Have Nitro
- BUBBLECARS - Moon Car Gravity
- OUIQDMW - Free Aim While Driving
- GHOSTTOWN - Reduced Traffic
- FVTMNBZ - Country Vehicles
- BMTPWHR - Country Vehicles and People
#3 Weather cheat codes
- PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather
- TOODAMNHOT - Very Sunny Weather
- ALNSFMZO - Overcast Weather
- AUIFRVQS - Rainy Weather
- CFVFGMJ - Foggy Weather
- YSOHNUL - Faster Clock
- NIGHTPROWLER - Always Midnight
- OFVIAC - Orange Sky
- SCOTTISHSUMMER - Thunderstorm
- CWJXUOC - Sandstorm
