List of all the PC cheat codes available for GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is the most raved-about game in the Grand Theft Auto series, and its monumental success is not unwarranted. The gaming industry is packed to the gills with a number of technically superior games, including Grand Theft Auto V, but the lingering nostalgia tied to GTA San Andreas is simply unparalleled.

GTA San Andreas was, back in 2004, quite ahead of its time, and not only in terms of the things it allowed players to do in the game world, but also in terms of its storyline and characters, who were, at the same time, incredibly human and inscrutable (take Big Smoke, for instance).

As such, the game was packed to the brim with a number of amazing cheat codes that allowed players to do fun things to the characters and the game world. Players still remember the exciting feeling of jotting down the cheats on a piece of paper and making sure the list was within reach when playing GTA San Andreas.

This article highlights all the PC cheat codes available for GTA San Andreas. These cheats are still very much functional and can be activated while playing GTA San Andreas on PC.

Read More: Is Carl Johnson the best character from GTA San Andreas

PC Cheat Codes for GTA San Andreas:

Image via skyofgames.com

#1 Vehicle cheat codes

ROCKETMAN – To get a Jetpack

IWPRTON – To get a Rhino

AIYPWZQP – To get a Parachute

OLDSPEEDDEMON – To get a Bloodring Bange

JQNTDMH – To get a Rancher

VROCKPOKEY – To get a hotring racer

VPJTQWV – To get a Racecar

WHERESTHEFUNERAL – To get Romero hearse

CELEBRITYSTATUS – To get a Stretch

TRUEGRIME – To get a Trashmaster

RZHSUEW – Spawns a Caddy

JUMPJET – Spawns a Hydra

KGGGDKP – Spawns Vortex Hovercraft

OHDUDE – Spawns Hunter

FOURWHEELFUN – Spawns Quad

AMOMHRER – Spawns Tanker Truck

ITSALLBULL – Spawns Dozer

FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawns Stunt Plane

MONSTERMASH – Spawns Monster

Read More: How to download and install GTA San Andreas on any platform

#2 Gameplay and world cheat codes

Image via apkpure.com

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

BAGUVIX - (Semi)Infinite Health

CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

LXGIWYL - Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapon Set 2

UZUMYMW - Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE - Perfect Vehicle Handling

ANOSEONGLASS - Adrenaline Mode

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNUPTHEHEAT - Increase Wanted Level +2

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT - Clear Wanted Level

BTCDBCB - Fat Body

BUFFMEUP - Muscular Body

KVGYZQK - Skinny Body

AEZAKMI - Disable Wanted Level

BRINGITON - Six Star Wanted Level

WORSHIPME - Maximum Respect

HELLOLADIES - Maximum Sex Appeal

VKYPQCF - Maximum Stamina

PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats

NATURALTALENT - Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats

SPEEDITUP - Fast Motion

SLOWITDOWN - Slow Motion

AJLOJYQY - People attack each other with golf clubs

BAGOWPG - Have a bounty on your head

FOOOXFT - Pedestrians hunt you

GOODBYECRUELWORLD - Suicide

BLUESUEDESHOES - Elvis Models for People

BGLUAWML - People attack with Rocket Launchers

LIFESABEACH - Beach Party Mode

ONLYHOMIESALLOWED - Gang Members Mode

BIFBUZZ - Gang Control

NINJATOWN - Ninja Theme

BEKKNQV - Women Talk to You

CJPHONEHOME - Big Bunny Hop

KANGAROO - Mega Jump

STATEOFEMERGENCY - Riot Mode

CRAZYTOWN - Funhouse Mode

SJMAHPE - Recruit Anyone

ROCKETMAYHEM - Recruit Anyone

CPKTNWT - Blow Up All Cars

WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible car

ZEIIVG - All green lights

YLTEICZ - Aggressive Drivers

LLQPFBN - Pink CArs

IOWDLAC - Black Cars

EVERYONEISPOOR - All Cheap Cars

EVERYONEISRICH - All Fast Cars

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG - Flying Cars

FLYINGFISH - Flying Boats

JCNRUAD - Cars Blow Up Easily

SPEEDFREAK - All Cars Have Nitro

BUBBLECARS - Moon Car Gravity

OUIQDMW - Free Aim While Driving

GHOSTTOWN - Reduced Traffic

FVTMNBZ - Country Vehicles

BMTPWHR - Country Vehicles and People

#3 Weather cheat codes

Image via usgamer.net

PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather

TOODAMNHOT - Very Sunny Weather

ALNSFMZO - Overcast Weather

AUIFRVQS - Rainy Weather

CFVFGMJ - Foggy Weather

YSOHNUL - Faster Clock

NIGHTPROWLER - Always Midnight

OFVIAC - Orange Sky

SCOTTISHSUMMER - Thunderstorm

CWJXUOC - Sandstorm

Read More: 5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is fondly remembered by fans in 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod