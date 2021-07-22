Los Santos Car Meet membership rewards in GTA Online revealed

With the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online has given birth to an all-new underground racing scene in Los Santos. The update is exciting for car enthusiasts as it features the LS Car Meet.

The LS Car Meet is a fresh new club where GTA Online players can show off their rides, test new vehicles, watch others customize their cars in real-time, and more. 10 new tuner cars, new races, a purchasable Auto Shop property, and 6 Contract missions have also been released in the game.

The Car Meet is held in a derelict warehouse in Cypress Flats, identifiable by its graffiti-covered exterior and a makeshift racing line on the adjacent road. To gain access to its features, GTA Online players need to buy a membership.

GTA Online Tuners update: LS Car Meet Membership Rewards

The Los Santos Car Meet is organized by a character named Mimi, and players can become members for just $50,000. This will grant access to unlockable clothing, new race modes, new wheels and liveries, as well as Trade Prices for select vehicles in GTA Online. Players will also be given specific contacts for assistance with Contract jobs.

With a membership, players will get access to the Test Track, where they can try out different rides, including the three available Test Rides. They will also become eligible to participate in the Prize Ride Challenges. The winner of these challenges will receive a Prize Ride.

Additionally, members will get access to the six new types of races, a Merch Shop and a Mod Shop, where they can customize their cars while also watching others do the same.

This week's LS Car Meet Membership Rewards

The Annis Remus can be won for free by completing the Prize Ride Challenge (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players will get an LS Customs Varsity Jacket if they enter the LS Car Meet this week. By becoming a member, they will also gain access to the following rewards:

By simply purchasing a membership, GTA Online players will receive the Ron Racing Livery for the Pfister Comet S2 (which will be released next week).

for the (which will be released next week). Players who complete a Sprint Challenge by July 28 will get the Rockstar Yellow Pattern tee.

by will get the Those who attain Car Meet Membership Rank 20 between now and August 17 (by increasing their Reputation) will receive a $250,000 bonus.

If completed before July 28, the above-mentioned rewards will be provided within 72 hours of logging in after August 2.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh