New GTA San Andreas mod finally adds a brand new cop mission playable as Officer Jeffrey

GTA San Andreas was released in 2004; however, the title is still quite popular among the fanbase thanks to the dedicated modding community that thrives to add new experiences to this classic title. While the game already has so many different mods to explore, modder Berony recently released a brand new mod for the game called San Fierro Police Dept.

This GTA San Andreas mod adds a brand new cop mission to the game after 19 years in which gamers play as Officer Jeffrey.

GTA San Andreas San Fierro Police Dept. mod shows the potential of cop missions in the series

The new GTA San Andreas San Fierro Police Dept. mod was released last Tuesday, August 15, 2023. This mod by Berony adds new content to the 19-year-old game in the form of a cop mission, which allows players to complete the objectives as Officer Jeffrey, a member of the SFPD. According to the creator, this is how the mod can be described as:

“SFPD is a DYOM Mission for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. You play as police Officer Jeffrey in the city of San Fierro. The mission is an indirect sequel of the Las Venturas Police Dept.”

The creator also released a small trailer of this GTA San Andreas mod, showing a glimpse of the new character and what to expect from the cop mission. Players can notice some dialogue in the trailer clip as well:

“Jeffrey: I hear some woman screaming in that park, I’ll go check it out.”

This suggests that the mission is about being a responsible cop and helping citizens in the corrupted city of San Fierro in San Andreas. The city is directly inspired by real-life California and is the 2nd largest city in terms of population in the game. According to the game’s lore, the city is majorly populated by Asians but remains ethnically and economically diverse.

Here’s a list of some of the higher crime areas in the city:

Esplanade North

Esplanade East

Easter Basin

Chinatown

Battery Point

King's

Parts of Doherty

Parts of Doherty

The San Fierro Police Dept. mod shows how much people love to explore the iconic game in 2023 while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Are you excited to try this new cop mod for GTA San Andreas? Yes No 0 votes