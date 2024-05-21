One of the best GTA games is on sale for $6

If you're looking to try a different Grand Theft Auto title before GTA 6, one of the best GTA games ever made — Grand Theft Auto IV — is on sale for just $5.99 as of this writing. Rockstar Games is currently offering a range of discounts on some of their titles, and two of the Grand Theft Auto games are on sale as well. GTA 5 is often praised for its unique gameplay elements and many improvements over its predecessors.

That said, Grand Theft Auto 4 is still regarded by many fans as one of the best GTA games ever made, with some calling it better than any other. So here's what you need to know about the ongoing discounts.

70% discount on GTA 4, one of the best GTA games

Grand Theft Auto IV - The Complete Edition, often considered one of the best GTA games, is available at a 70% discount on Steam, bringing its price down to just $5.99. The discount is exclusive to Steam, so you won't get it on the Rockstar Games Store, which sells it for $19.99 instead.

With that in mind, here's a complete breakdown of all the discounted Rockstar Games titles on Steam right now, arranged from cheapest to most expensive:

65% off on Max Payne — $3.49

65% off on Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne — $3.49

65% off on Bully: Scholarship Edition — $5.24

70% off on Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition — $5.99

70% off on L.A. Noire — $5.99

70% off on Max Payne 3 — $5.99

63% off on Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition — $14.98

25% off on Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle — $44.97

37% off on Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle — $56.97

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition includes both the expansions, The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned, which are packed together as Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City.

There are many reasons why you'd want to try out one of the best GTA games before Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out. Grand Theft Auto 4 is frequently cited as having the best plot in the series and also one of the best protagonists, Niko Bellic. However, do check out the system requirements (as mentioned on Steam) before buying the game on your PC:

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

Windows 10 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Storage: 120 GB available space

120 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

Windows 10 64 Bit Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB

NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB Storage: 120 GB available space

120 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

