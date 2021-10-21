Peyote Gasser revealed as this week’s GTA Online Casino podium car (October 21)

GTA Online's weekly update is here and with it comes a brand new podium vehicle. After last week's incredible Dewbauchee Specter podium car, players may be disappointed to learn that this week's follow-up isn't as spectacular.

The Peyote Gasser is a unique vehicle that defies categorization. While its official listing is a civilian car, its extensive modifications show that it is not just a civilian car.

All about the Peyote Gasser - this week's GTA Online's podium car

Southern San Andreas Super Autos described the vehicle as:

“Back in the 50's, drag racing was a more straightforward affair. You took a beautiful post-war convertible, gave it a serious engine upgrade and a nosebleed stance, and took it onto the streets. Sure, the weight transfer didn't count for much when the front end picked up more air resistance than an open parachute, and the survival rate over 150mph was pretty low. But that's the price you pay for historical accuracy.”

The Peyote Gasser officially belongs to the muscle car class. It draws its design inspiration from the 1955 Ford Thunderbird 'Gasser.' Much like its real-life counterpart, GTA Online's Gasser features no front bumper, opting for a raised front suspension instead.

The vehicle is the drag variant of the standard Peyote and performs much better than its standard counterpart. Available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for GTA $805,000, players can save themselves a bunch of cash by trying their luck at the podium.

Added as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update, the Peyote Gasser performs slightly better than other mid-range cars but is nowhere near the top end of GTA Online's car offerings.

The car weighs in at a hefty 2,100 KG and is powered by a rear-wheel drivetrain. While wheel spin is to be expected, the car is sluggish to get up to speed. Reaching a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h), the car manages to hold its own in free mode but isn't built for competition.

More than its competitive prowess, the Gasser's appeal is that it isn't just any other muscle car. With its unique front end and whacky liveries, players can customize this ride to their liking and parade it around the streets of Los Santos as they see fit.

