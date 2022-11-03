Popular community insider Tez2 recently shared a post on GTA Forums in which he speculated that the developer might officially reveal the next title in the form of a "Community Update" this Thursday.

Speculation regarding Grand Theft Auto 6's official reveal has been going around the community since the Halloween event began last month. Many sources claimed that Rockstar Games will hide some kind of Easter egg about the series' next addition at the end of this event.

Unfortunately, it did not happen. Now that many players have figured out that Rockstar Games is going to introduce the new Heist Challenge in Grand Theft Auto Online with this week's update, the hope for GTA 6's reveal has risen again, particularly in light of Tez2's post about it.

Popular informer speculates Rockstar Games will reveal GTA 6 with this week's update

GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS @GTASNEWSLEAKS For Tez2, Rockstar Games could announce GTA 6 info in a sort of a "Community Update". For Tez2, Rockstar Games could announce GTA 6 info in a sort of a "Community Update". https://t.co/d95e6c3nlO

The aforementioned tweet shared the exact forum post by Tez2 where he spoke about his speculation regarding Grand Theft Auto 6. In the post, players can clearly see that the main focus is the Grand Theft Auto Online update, which this week may include the introduction of a new GTA+ event as well.

Tez2 then mentioned that Rockstar Games may reveal something about the upcoming GTA title in the form of a "community update," which could be a newswire article, blog post, or even a tweet.

There is a high possibility of this happening as Rockstar Games suffered one of the biggest hacks in gaming history this year. As such, before the end of 2022, they might officially acknowledge Grand Theft Auto 6 and share more information about the upcoming title.

But again, this has not been confirmed yet, and this post by Tez2 is just a prediction and nothing more than that. Thus, Grand Theft Auto fans should not sit around with false hope.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Take-Two Interactive, the parent of Rockstar Games, will be having an investor call on November 8. Thus, many fans are hoping to get this speculated Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal before the date arrives.

How has the GTA community reacted to this prediction?

Neon @xdNeon1 @_HigherPrimate @GTASNEWSLEAKS i mean yeah, all the Stuff these twitter peeps keep posting from his is coming from a Gta Speculation forum, and he even states he is speculating. Gta leaks n news just keeps taking it as facts or "highly reliable" when in reality the dude is just taking educated guesses @_HigherPrimate @GTASNEWSLEAKS i mean yeah, all the Stuff these twitter peeps keep posting from his is coming from a Gta Speculation forum, and he even states he is speculating. Gta leaks n news just keeps taking it as facts or "highly reliable" when in reality the dude is just taking educated guesses

Collin2997 🇺🇳 @Collin2997 @GTASNEWSLEAKS Before passing on more unnecessary hype, learn to read. Speculations and hypotheses. Nothing confirmed. Tez never got one wrong, but don't create unnecessary hype and then be disappointed and blame everyone. @GTASNEWSLEAKS Before passing on more unnecessary hype, learn to read. Speculations and hypotheses. Nothing confirmed. Tez never got one wrong, but don't create unnecessary hype and then be disappointed and blame everyone. https://t.co/QWNB57rFyY

Many fans praised Tez2 for letting them know outright that his post was purely based on speculation and that players should take everything he is saying with a grain of salt.

Fake leaks and rumors are rampant in the community, so seeing Tez2 acknowledging the fact that he is just making an "educated guess" has made many fans respect his transparency with this post.

Additionally, many fans are also talking about how community members should not create false expectations. This is because most of the time that a discussion surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 has taken place, it has always ended with disappointment, so it is better to expect nothing.

