Progen T20 revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium car (January 27)

With the release of today’s weekly update, GTA Online has introduced an expensive new hypercar as this week’s podium ride. Players can visit the Casino to take a spin at the Lucky Wheel and try their luck at getting this exquisite ride.

Since one of the primary purposes of getting a Podium Vehicle is to resell them, most users would be pretty happy with this update because the T20 has a 60% return on the original price (over $2 million).

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Progen T20 is on the Lucky Wheel this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Granger 3600LX ($1,380,000 - $1,035,000)

Podium Vehicle: T20

Prize Ride: Previon (Top 3 in Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Every Bullet Counts Adv

- Bike Races

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Weed & Document Forgery Businesses

- MC Work & Challenges, Contracts

This week’s update for GTA Online introduced a new car as part of The Contract DLC, along with a pleasant surprise for the Podium Vehicle. This week, the Progen T20, a hypercar based primarily on the McLaren P1, is on display at the Casino. It is a sleek and beautiful ride, with an extremely high price tag of $2,200,000.

Users can resell the car for $1,320,000, ideal for GTA Online players looking for a quick buck. However, many gamers, especially supercar fans, would love to add this vehicle to their collection since it is excellent for racing.

The car’s design also bears similarities to other vehicles apart from the McLaren P1, including the Tushek T600 and the Falcon F7. The T20 features a strong acceleration and a high top speed of 122.25 mph (as measured by Broughy1322).

The car’s nimble handling allows it to seamlessly shift from lane to lane on highways. However, it poses a concern in congested areas since the handling might be unresponsive at times.

The car has an AWD layout, which aids it in rapidly regaining speed after coming to a complete halt.

The spoiler will elevate when the vehicle is moving at around 40 miles per hour. It also tilts on its axis to boost downforce and aerodynamic flow over the rear axle.

The spoiler will lean forward and down when braking, increasing the surface area struck by the wind. As a result, it serves as an air brake, causing the automobile to slow down more quickly.

Players will only get seven days to obtain this vehicle, i.e., the Progen T20 will be available at the Casino in GTA Online from January 27 to February 2.

