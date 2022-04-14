Redditor shows off his GTA collection which includes all three editions of GTA 5

A Reddit user shared a photo of his massive GTA collection, which begins with the first game and ends with the most recent release. All of the games are PlayStation editions, with disks for nearly every PlayStation console released to date.

The one thing that drew everyone's attention was the numerous editions of GTA 5 and the fact that the series has been dormant for some time.

With no major releases since 2013, Rockstar has basically been re-releasing the same game for nearly a decade.

Most Grand Theft Auto fans will enjoy this Reddit post, which takes them on an interesting journey through the series' history.

Redditor's collection includes all major GTA games released to date

Here's a list of games that Reddit user DeadReckoning100 owns, according to the picture he uploaded on the r/GTA subreddit:

PlayStation games:

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 (1999)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

PlayStation 2 games:

Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

PlayStation Portable (PSP) games:

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

PlayStation 3 games:

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2015)

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

PlayStation 4 games:

Grand Theft Auto V (2014)

PlayStation 5 games:

Grand Theft Auto V (2022)

The OP (original poster) stated that the Vice City and San Andreas disks are both day one editions. Meanwhile, GTA 2 and 3 both sport the alternate PAL edition artworks.

How others reacted to the post

The OP owns all three editions of GTA 5, which was the first thing that many Redditors noticed in the picture.

The physical edition of the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles was just released yesterday. Hence, the OP must have taken the picture just after buying the latest game.

Grand Theft Auto 5 isn't the only game to have been re-released three times by Rockstar, but it's the one with the least noticeable changes.

The PlayStation 4 edition sported some major changes, including the addition of a first-person camera perspective.

The latest edition, however, only introduced some exclusive Online benefits, with graphics upgrades that were already present in the PC edition.

In comparison, the three editions of GTA San Andreas are quite different. The original PS2 edition is considered the best of the lot, while the later PS3 remaster is regarded as a disaster.

The recent Definitive Edition remaster was almost as disastrous, but with the introduction of several successive updates, it's somewhat enjoyable now.

In fact, fans still consider Grand Theft Auto San Andreas to be one of the best games from the franchise. Most of them are willing to buy a full-blown remake of the game if that were to ever happen.

