GTA 5 next-gen edition physical copies released: Prices and more details

GTA 5 is now available in physical form for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and can be purchased online or from select local stores.

Rockstar Games had recently announced that the physical copy of the next-gen game would be available from April 12.

The physical editions come with a box and a disc, but no map or manual, as discovered during an early unboxing.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The physical versions of GTAV for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are now available from the Rockstar Store and other select retailers: rsg.ms/b2dcaba The physical versions of GTAV for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are now available from the Rockstar Store and other select retailers: rsg.ms/b2dcaba https://t.co/pc2JQYbkrM

The physical copies of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S edition GTA 5 have finally arrived. Unlike the digital versions, there's no discount on these, at least not from Rockstar themselves.

Most stores in the US are currently selling them at $39.99. Here are some stores where players can find the PS5 version of the game:

The Xbox Series X/S edition of the game can also be found at these stores:

Players should note that availability isn't the same everywhere, and their local stores may not have received the copies yet. Some users have also found the games at their local Walmart store.

What's inside the box?

The contents of the package were recently revealed by a YouTuber who received an early copy from inside sources. His unboxing video showed the worst-case scenario that many gamers had expected since the Definitive Edition Trilogy physical release.

The packaging comes with a single disc and nothing else. Not even a guide booklet can be found inside.

The game is also missing a map inside the box. Every major GTA title has provided a physical map to players, and it has almost become a sort of collectible for fans. This map is the sole reason why many users prefer a physical copy. The cover art on the front is almost the same, except now it has a golden border.

The rear features a game engine screenshot with all three protagonists holding weapons. This is nearly identical to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

The discs also feature new artwork of the three protagonists and are mostly similar for both consoles.

Is it worth it?

Whether or not the latest edition of GTA 5 is worth purchasing in physical form is determined by numerous factors. When players consider that online stores can take down the digital versions, buying the physical copy becomes a better option.

However, players get nothing extra at full price, not even a manual or a map. This makes it much less appealing than the digital copy, which costs half until June 14, 2022.

