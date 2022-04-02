What GTA 5 fans should know about its physical next-gen release date

GTA 5's physical release date for next-gen consoles is April 12, 2022. The game is already available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S digitally, but some gamers prefer to have physical copies. Hence, it's vital for them to know the release date.

Rockstar Games recently confirmed this information in their recent Newswire article:

"For those eyeing up a physical release on the latest generation consoles, we're pleased to announce today those will be arriving in stores on April 12. Pre-order now from the Rockstar Store and other select retailers."

Some gamers have been holding out from buying the port until its physical copies hit store shelves. Whether they buy it from the Rockstar Store or another retailer is up to them, but they should at least know what the next-gen port includes.

The next-gen physical port of GTA 5 arrives on April 12, 2022

This port should be identical to the digital version (Image via Rockstar Games)

This 2013 title recently got its digital PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports on March 15, 2022. By comparison, its physical release date is April 12, 2022. Fans of physical copies didn't have to hold out too long for a chance to play the game. The Rockstar Store lists its price as $39.99 and states that shipping is free.

Buying this port includes both GTA 5 and Online. Hence, it's worth going over all of the new features that some gamers might have missed while waiting to repurchase this game.

Graphics modes

The biggest change for next-gen ports is the three new graphics modes (which apply to both GTA 5 and Online. The three new graphics modes are:

Fidelity

Performance

Performance RT

Fidelity Mode is ideal for GTA 5 players who simply want the best visuals, no questions asked. The PS5 and Xbox Series X have native 4K resolution with ray tracing, while the Xbox Series S has an upscaled 4K resolution. Unfortunately, gameplay only goes up to 30 FPS.

Performance Mode will always try to get gamers 60 FPS in GTA 5. The difference between 30 FPS and 60 FPS is staggering, so players who want responsive gameplay should choose Performance Mode. However, its graphics will be the worst of the three modes (although still better than past-gen ports).

Performance RT is a mix of the two previous graphics modes. It aims for upscaled 4K resolutions with ray tracing plus 60 FPS.

GTA Online changes

Other than some visual changes and better overall performance than the last-gen consoles, the rest of the differences lie in GTA Online. This game is still getting content updates, such as the recent Hao's Special Works. This new feature essentially gives several vehicles some significant performance upgrades, making some of them the fastest land-based vehicles in the game.

The game also has GTA+, a brand new subscription that costs $5.99 a month. It gives players several rewards every month, including exclusive access to new content that non-members would have access to a month later. An example would be the recent Deveste Eight's HSW upgrades.

GTA 5 players can transfer both their single-player saves and their Online progress to next-gen consoles.

