What’s new in GTA 5’s next-gen port that wasn’t there in the PS4 and Xbox One versions

While there might not seem to be much substance to GTA 5's next-gen port at first glance, there are some key differences to note. These new features are missing from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, and Rockstar Games is unlikely to ever add them to the old-gen ports.

It's worth mentioning that several of these changes in this next-gen port include GTA Online. The ones that apply to GTA 5 consist of:

Three new graphics modes

Up to 60 FPS

Faster loading times

Next-gen features (such as Haptic Feedback on the PS5)

3D Audio

Features from GTA 5's next-gen port that are missing in the PS4 and Xbox One versions

GTA 5 is still popular, nearly a decade after its initial release (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most noticeable changes to GTA 5's next-gen port is the addition of three separate graphics modes, which consist of:

Fidelity

Performance

Performance RT

Fidelity Mode is best for players who want impressive visuals but at the cost of only going up to 30 FPS. The PS5 and Xbox Series X can achieve a native 4K resolution, while the Xbox Series S only achieves an upscaled 4K resolution. Other than that, its overall graphics are set to their maximum settings.

Performance Mode is the complete opposite of Fidelity. This ensures that the player will always have 60 FPS at the cost of lesser graphics (the game will still look fine in this mode). If the player only cares about responsive gameplay, they should use this setting.

Finally, Performance RT is a mix between the two previous settings. It still tries to get 60 FPS with impressive visuals. It uses an upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing turned on. It looks better than Performance Mode but is less visually impressive than Fidelity Mode.

Next-gen optimizations for GTA 5

Next-gen consoles are, unsurprisingly, more technologically advanced than their predecessors. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports have unique features missing from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, such as:

Faster loading times

Immersive 3D audio

Improved textures

Adaptive Triggers on the PS5

These improvements might seem like little things at first glance, but they're still significant changes that affect GTA 5 and Online. Faster loading times are especially nice since it reduces players' time doing nothing.

GTA Online improvements

All of these GTA 5 changes also affect GTA Online. However, the previous game also had some extra unique features that weren't around in the PS4 or Xbox One versions.

The most notable new feature is Hao's Special Works. This new feature includes upgrades for old and new vehicles alike. This makes their top speeds substantially faster than what previous land-based vehicles could previously achieve.

These are the five new vehicles missing from the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game:

Arbiter GT

Astron Custom

Cyclone II

S95

Weaponized Ignus

Career Builder is another new feature geared towards new players, as it allows them to pick one of four businesses for free. Not only that, but they can also get several guns and vehicles and potentially start the game with $1,000,000.

