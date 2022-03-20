5 things the next-gen port of GTA Online does better than the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game

The next-gen port of GTA Online is the definitive version to play, as it makes several improvements over the old PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. It's more than a simple graphical adjustment; there are brand new features that make this port better than its predecessors.

GTA Online's debuted on the next-gen consoles on March 15, 2022. It's still early on in its lifecycle, so there's still the possibility that future updates will make it even better than it currently is right now.

Five ways that the next-gen port of GTA Online is superior to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game

5) Graphics

Next-gen consoles almost always have superior graphics to their predecessors. Unsurprisingly, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online clearly have superior visuals than the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Some improvements include:

Lighting

Textures

Vegetation

Water

While some things could use some improvements (like reflections in general), it's still a step up from the ports of yesteryear.

4) FPS

One of the most glaring flaws of the old PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online was that the games were locked to 30 FPS. Generally speaking, 30 FPS doesn't cut it anymore from 2014 onward. The next-gen port has a 30 FPS mode that makes the game's graphics better, but it also offers 60 FPS modes.

Both Performance and Performance RT allow the player to play the game at 60 FPS. The graphics aren't that bad in these modes either, making them a clearly superior experience to the game's PS4 and Xbox One versions.

3) Future content updates

Some content isn't available on the old-gen versions (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should know that there will come a time when the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will basically go into maintenance mode. It happened to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions, so there is past precedence on the matter.

The next-gen port will be the main focus as far as this game is concerned. It already has new features missing from the older ports of the game, such as Hao's Special Works.

2) Hao's Special Works

Hao's Special Works breathes new life into some old and otherwise forgettable vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hao's Special Works is a new feature exclusive to the next-gen ports of GTA Online; it essentially allows players to upgrade a specific vehicle's performance. It's applicable to four old vehicles and five new ones, the latter of which aren't in the old-gen consoles.

Ergo, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online have content that's missing from the old-gen consoles. The new cars are:

Arbiter GT

Astron Custom

Cyclone II

S95

Weaponized Ignus

1) A friendly beginning thanks to Career Builder

Everything in GTA Online seems to cost a fortune these days. Any new player starting the game will quickly realize that. Fortunately for them, the next-gen port of the game has a brand new feature known as Career Builder. This new feature essentially gives them $4,000,000 to invest in a business and buy some new vehicles and guns.

The original PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game didn't have Career Builder. As a result, new players had to grind it out to get their first business, which isn't as convenient as having that business handed to them for free.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

