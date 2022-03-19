Rockstar fixes GTA Online bug that tied vehicle speeds to player FPS in next-gen edition

The next-gen port of GTA Online finally fixed a major problem related to a vehicle's top speed being tied to the player's FPS. Back then, a player with 30 FPS generally couldn't go as fast as a player with 60 FPS.

It wasn't a minor difference, either. This difference in top speed could go well over 15 mph+, which gave a huge advantage to players with better FPS.

Popular GTA Online YouTuber, Broughy1322, recently discovered that this major old bug is fixed in the next-gen version of the game. Interestingly enough, the next-gen version of this game featured several different graphics modes:

Fidelity

Performance

Performance RT

These different modes have different FPS, so it makes sense that Rockstar fixed this bug.

An old GTA Online bug related to vehicle speeds being tied to a player's FPS has been fixed in the next-gen port

Broughy1322's full video can be seen above. He documents his recent findings, showing that a vehicle's top speed won't change anymore based on the player's FPS. This change wasn't something that Rockstar Games advertised prior to the game's release; hence it was undiscovered for a few days.

It's a pretty significant change, especially since it's still a problem that affects the old-gen versions of the game. The game's physics was tied to its framerate for several years.

Changing that shows that the next-gen version of GTA Online is more than just a simple port with a few new features.

Rockstar Games only advertised a few features for this game (and this bug fix wasn't one of them):

Career Builder

Hao's Special Works

New graphics modes

This version of the game feels more fluid and consistent across the different graphics modes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Broughy1322 later speculates that this change might have been a reason for the game's delay, given how monumental this change is. This change makes overall lap times and top speeds consistent across all three graphics modes. Hence, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can pick whichever graphics mode they prefer and not be screwed over when it comes to races.

It means that Broughy1322 can have an easier time testing for top speeds thanks to this consistency. He talks about how this FPS difference still affects the PC version of GTA Online, as that port doesn't yet have the Expanded & Enhanced features.

Many gamers are surprised that Rockstar Games bothered to fix this bug, but they welcome it all the same. One has to wonder what other bugs have Rockstar Games fixed for this next-gen port of GTA Online.

