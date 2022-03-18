5 most exciting features added in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

There has been a lot of talk and debate regarding the new GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. Many of its aspects and features have already caused a big stir among the community.

While there are multiple reasons why GTA 5 fans are excited about the new Story Mode and Online Editions, there are still things worth knowing to improve the player experience.

This article will discuss five of the most exciting features that gamers are enjoying in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced, as well as the standalone Online Edition.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced features keeping fans excited

5) Career Builder

Career Builder is a new feature of GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced that allows users to get a leg up by starting a new life based on a specific criminal career path.

Gamers can choose between four career modes based on specific criminal enterprises. These include Executive, Nightclub Owner, Gunrunner, and Biker. Each career mode focuses on the business model, and gamers are given a $4 million bankroll to get started on their new ventures.

4) Transferable content

GTA 5 fans do not have to worry about losing their saved story mode progress from their previous-generation consoles. Thankfully, there is a 90-day grace period as of March 15 where players can migrate a single Story Mode save file to their next-gen console via the Rockstar Social Club.

This, of course, stands true for GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced also, whereby users will not lose their stats and character items by transferring their online content. While there is no time limit within which they must do this, it can only be done once.

3) Hao's Special Works and more

Possibly the most publicized news regarding GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced before its release was the information that gamers would be receiving a new vehicle workshop inside the LS Car Meet, Hao's Special Works. This was along with a host of new cars with new upgrades.

Since the release of the new edition of the game, Hao's has been abuzz with individuals trying out all of the new features, including the most exciting one that allows people to buy cars from one another.

2) Different performance modes

People are excited about the new performance modes, the three new graphics modes that players can choose from while playing the game: Performance Mode, Fidelity Mode, and Performance RT Mode.

While they are currently receiving mixed reviews online, gamers are intricately testing out every feature using each new graphics mode to weigh up all of the pros and cons so that everyone has a better understanding of them.

1) GTA Online standalone

Millions of GTA Online fans have been dreaming of a standalone version of the game for years since it captured their imaginations over the game's story mode with its ever-evolving universe.

Being able to get a copy of GTA Online to play without it needing to be attached to the GTA 5 offline element is a big positive and a win in the eyes of the GTA community.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer